Moon Shin, the world's top three sculptors, reborn in NFT

The works of Moon Shin (1923-1995), the world's top three sculptors, can be seen through NFT. On the 24th, Chairman Choi Sung Sook of Arte Moon Shin and CEO Kim Seok announced that they will mint artworks of Moon Shin on the NFT market to promote the lift and art of the Moon Shin to mark the 100th anniversary of Moon Shin.

Irish blockchain company COJAM is selected as an exclusive partner to enter the market, and Moon Shin's artworks will be presented on the NFT curating platform CORK NFT, which is scheduled to be released at the end of the year.

Choi Sung Sook, CEO of Arte Moon Shin, and Professor Kim Sung Hyun also announced that they will utilise COJAM's NFT curating platform, CORK NFT, to help emerging artists through NFT.

Meanwhile, Moon Shin is a genius in symmetry techniques and art galleries across Europe and Korea hold his artworks. He also got announced on the front page of Le Figaro, a world-renowned art magazine.

Moon Shin's award

1991 (France) Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres1994 (France) Officier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres

Currently, Moon Shin's works can be found at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art Korea, Moonshin Art Museum, Sook Myung Women's University Moonshine Museum and many other art galleries in Europe.

