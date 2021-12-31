New Platform VOGHION Tries To Seize New Opportunities in Europe's E-Commerce Industry

31 dicembre 2021 a

- LONDON, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the coronavirus pandemic continued to make significant impact on e-Commerce trends around the world and consumers moved towards digital more quickly than ever. The global e-Commerce market is expected to reach USD4.89 trillion in 2021. Throughout Europe, e-Commerce use is on the rise, as the number and share of e-shoppers increases every year. To date, almost half (47%) of all leading web shops in the EU have a mobile app. That figure is estimated to grow over the next few years, showing that borderless e-Commerce is becoming a profitable option for online retailers.

The recently founded B2C full-category e-Commerce App VOGHION is embracing new opportunities in Europe. It was founded in London in 2021 and the brand name itself is a combination of "Vogue" and "Fashion". Founder and CEO Star Yang is a serial entrepreneur in e-Commerce and the management team are from the top-ranking e-Commerce companies with more than 10 years of experience in the e-Commerce industry. Star said: "VOGHION is dedicated to providing high-quality products and perfect shopping experience to consumers around the world. We aim to become the world's most consumer-centric e-Commerce platform with local operation centers and customer service teams."

Currently, VOGHION ships to over 150 countries and territories around the world, and has signed up thousands of suppliers, selling millions of SKUs online. From fashion apparel to lifestyle, mainly focus on women's clothing, but it also offers men's apparel, children's clothes, bag & accessories, shoes, health & beauty, electronic, smart home, and other items. The number of monthly active users has reached 200,000 and the number of daily members has increased by 10,000.

Core value propositions of VOGHION include: efficient and safe global distribution experience, 100% safe and convenient payment experience, strict consumer privacy protection, diversified daily promotions and exclusive discounts, and comprehensive after-sales services.

