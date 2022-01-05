RevitaLash® Cosmetics Wins Lawsuit Alleging Counterfeit Sales

05 gennaio 2022 a

VENTURA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Cosmetics, Inc. (parent company to RevitaLash® Cosmetics) is pleased to report that, in a recent counterfeit lawsuit, a federal jury has ruled unanimously in its favor.

The lawsuit (against AMN Distribution, Inc. and Moishe Newman) alleged that the Defendants sold counterfeit goods, infringing on the RevitaLash® brand's registered trademarks, and breached a previous settlement agreement signed in 2019. The Defendants own and operate a website called BrushExpress as well as numerous stores on eBay and other online marketplaces, under various aliases.

"We will do everything in our power to protect the integrity of the RevitaLash brand name and, most importantly, the safety of our customers," says Michael Brinkenhoff, M.D., RevitaLash Cosmetics' CEO and Founder. RevitaLash Cosmetic's President and Global Chief Marketing Officer, Lori Jacobus, continued "As the global leader in the category, we take great pride in our formulations, packaging and strict regulatory compliance. We will spare no expense when it comes to protecting our brand reputation, which we have worked 15 years to establish, and this victory serves as that message."

Consumers should be wary when shopping online and only buy RevitaLash Cosmetics products from authorized resellers and websites, which are listed here and include RevitaLash.com, Nordstrom, Net-A-Porter and a large network of independently owned salons and spas. Consumers should avoid purchasing RevitaLash brand cosmetic products from unauthorized sellers like Walmart, Walgreens, Alibaba, eBay and similar stores as these may sell counterfeit, expired or otherwise tampered goods. A list of unauthorized retailers can be found here.

Counterfeit goods may be difficult to identify. Some things to look for include: missing shrink-wrap, pungent odor, discolored or sticky product formula, damaged and/or expired boxes (or no box at all), missing inventory control numbers, misspellings, and more. If you receive a RevitaLash product that appears altered, suspicious, or is not in its original packaging, please contact the company at 877-909-5274 or [email protected] and share the details of your purchase so the company can follow-up through the proper legal channels.

About RevitaLash® CosmeticsRevitaLash Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow, and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in physician's offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers across 70 countries. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community and honoring its origins. For information: www.revitalash.com. [RevitaLash® Advanced is not available in California.]

