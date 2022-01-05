Corona Brings Consumers "Sunshine, Anytime" with the Introduction of Corona Sunbrew 0.0% -The World's First Non-Alcoholic Beer with Vitamin D

05 gennaio 2022 a

Starting in Canada, consumers will be able to experience Corona's new non-alcoholic beer innovation during the winter months via Corona Sunbrew 0.0%

LONDON, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global beer brand Corona is proud to announce the worldwide launch of Corona Sunbrew 0.0%. This innovative, first-of-its-kind, non-alcoholic beer contains 30 per cent of the daily value of vitamin D per 330 mL serving in Canada. As the newest member of the Corona family, a brand that celebrates getting outside and enjoying life in the sun, Corona Sunbrew 0.0% allows consumers to have "Sunshine, Anytime" every season.

"As a brand that was born on the beach, Corona embraces the outdoors in everything we do, because we believe that outside is where people best disconnect and relax. The feeling of the sun is one of the things that people love most about the outdoors and the Corona brand is always innovating to remind them of that feeling," said Felipe Ambra, Global Vice President for Corona. "Now, we're excited to offer consumers Corona Sunbrew 0.0%, the first non-alcoholic beer with vitamin D, reinforcing our desire to help people reconnect to nature, anytime."

According to IWSR, the global no/low alcohol category total volume is forecasted to grow by 31% by 2024. Corona Sunbrew 0.0% provides consumers looking for a non-alcoholic beer with a unique new option. Corona Sunbrew 0.0% contains 30 per cent of the daily value of vitamin D in Canada and 60 calories per 330 ML serving.

Corona Sunbrew 0.0% maintains Corona's essence; it was developed from Corona Extra by extracting the alcohol and then blending the non-alcoholic beer with vitamin D and natural flavours to reach the final recipe. This launch also demonstrates AB InBev's continued commitment to smart drinking to help reduce and prevent the harmful use of alcohol across the world.

"After numerous and rigorous trials, Corona Sunbrew 0.0% proudly showcases our ability to find solutions, gaps, and opportunities for growth as a brand," said Brad Weaver, Global Vice President of Innovation Research & Development for ABInBev. "The journey was not easy as vitamin D is sensitive to oxygen and light, and not easily soluble in water. But thanks to our ongoing investment in innovation and research and development, our team was able to create the only non-alcoholic beer with vitamin D, providing a unique opportunity in the market."

Corona Sunbrew 0.0% will be available to consumers in a few distinct phases. The global brand will first launch Corona Sunbrew 0.0% in Canada, precisely at the time of year where most Canadians experience limited sunlight, making it an ideal market to launch an innovation from a brand synonymous with the beach and celebrations outdoors. Later this year, Corona will extend the non-alcoholic product offering in the UK followed by key markets across the rest of Europe, South America, and Asia.

Creative Agency DAVID Miami collaborated closely with Corona on the development of Corona Sunbrew 0.0% from its very inception, more than two years ago. As an ongoing brand partner, DAVID proactively presented the idea for Corona to develop a beverage containing vitamin D.

"Each detail of the project is special. From the product ideation to the final campaign. It's not every day that we have the chance to present a product idea and have an innovative client like Corona buy, develop and take it to the next level. A true collaborative effort," says Pancho Cassis, Global Chief Creative Officer at DAVID.

To help support the launch of Corona Sunbrew 0.0%, Corona will unveil a new creative campaign capturing the enjoyment of "Sunshine, Anytime." A compilation of scenes filmed on a pristine beach in Costa Rica presents the pleasure of outdoor living and the boundless positive energy of the sun. The new Corona Sunbrew 0.0% campaign taps into the feeling of being carefree and relaxed. The 360-degree integrated marketing campaign, created by DAVID Miami and Director Juan Cabral, inspires consumers to enjoy the Corona lifestyle, which is best experienced with sunshine.

For more information on Corona Sunbrew 0.0%, please visit http://www.coronaextra.ca/ca_en/products. Join the conversation on Twitter @corona.

About Corona GlobalBorn in Mexico, Corona is the leading beer brand in the country, the most popular Mexican beer worldwide exported to more than 180 countries. Corona Extra was first brewed in 1925 at the Cervecería Modelo in Mexico City. Corona is a pioneer in the beer industry by being the first to use a transparent bottle showcasing its purity and high quality to the world. The artwork found on the bottle is painted, highlighting our commitment to quality in our packaging and our Mexican heritage. No Corona is complete without the lime. Naturally adding character, flavor and refreshment, the lime ritual is an integral part of delivering an experience that is truly unique to Corona. The brand is synonymous with the beach and celebrates time outdoors. It invites people to pause, relax and enjoy the simple pleasures of life.

Corona has an ongoing commitment to reducing plastics. Since its partnership with Parley for the Oceans in 2017, they have exceeded its mission to protect 100 islands before 2020, and continue to deploy consistent global clean-up efforts.

