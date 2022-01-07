Mining industry leaders tout potential of under-explored 'super-region' that spans from Africa to Asia, in advance of Future Minerals Forum

07 gennaio 2022 a

Forum brings together governments, miners, investors and other critical stakeholders to shape the future of global mining

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Saudi Arabia prepares to host one of the world's most important new events, the Future Minerals Forum, a number of the world's most influential mining experts have spoken of their excitement at the opportunities that will be up for discussion.

The Forum, convened and hosted by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources in conjunction with multiple Government stakeholders, has an ambitious vision: to shape the future of mining and to connect global policy makers with investors, financiers and business leaders across the mining value chain and its supporting industries. Its aim is to convene a truly global conversation about the Middle East, Africa and Asia and the region's collective mining objectives.

