Leading E-commerce Logistics and Fulfillment Brand NextSmartShip Partners with B2B Medical E-commerce Giant LyncMed
NextSmartShip Solution for B2B E-commerce Platforms to Extend Global Reach
SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextSmartShip, a world-leading fulfillment service provider for global e-commerce sellers, signed a strategic partnership agreement with LyncMed, a major global B2B e-commerce platform for medical instruments.
Under this partnership, NextSmartShip will empower LyncMed to expand its global reach with its industry-leading logistics and fulfillment expertise and the next-gen proprietary SaaS platform – Fulfillship.
Global e-commerce has seen exceptional growth since the pandemic. New platforms like Shopify, WooCommerce, Wix, Walmart, and even B2B platforms were propelled into a faster growing stag, in which fulfillment companies played a fundamental role.
"LyncMed hopes to meet more global requirements with a stable, efficient, complete yet flexible logistic solution, which is exactly what
"We have been chosen as the fulfillment solution provider for around ten similar B2B e-commerce platforms globally. This proves the scarcity of the
About NextSmartShip
NextSmartShip is a tech-centered GLOCAL logistics powerhouse that strives to help DTC brands of different sizes to elevate their e-commerce business into the next big thing.
With a short history from 2019, the company has been helping thousands of global DTC brands to gain exceptional growth via its professional, stable, and affordable fulfillment services. It now delivers over a million packages per year to international destinations.
