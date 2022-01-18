Xinhua Silk Road: Master Kong wins 2021 Hong Kong Corporate Governance and ESG Excellence Award

18 gennaio 2022 a

BEIJING, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese food and beverage giant Master Kong, also known as Tingyi Holding Corp., has recently won the Hong Kong Corporate Governance and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Excellence Award 2021 for excellent ESG performance.

Master Kong supports the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. After being selected as an outstanding case in a report issued by the United Nations Development Programme, Master Kong has become a participant of the United Nations Global Compact.

"Master Kong has been founded for nearly 30 years with the mission of 'promoting Chinese food culture' and the philosophy of 'operating sustainable business and giving back to society'. Besides, the company believes that solid corporate governance plays a vital role in advancing the company's long-term development and shining its corporate value," said Ms. TSENG Chien, executive director of Master Kong.

Master Kong believes "Sustainable Development is Good Development", and sets "Keep Our Nature Green" as its sustainability strategy, and keeps on working hard to become "A Respected Enterprise", Mr. Frank Wang, executive vice president of CEO Office of Tingyi Holding Corp., said at a roundtable discussion on "Green and Low-carbon Economy Transformation" during the 4th China International Import Expo, adding that Master Kong carried out a series of work on energy saving and carbon reduction by promoting green development in supply chain transformation, developing healthy and nutritious products, and educating young consumers with sustainable lifestyle.

Besides, Master Kong has devoted itself to shouldering more social responsibility in China. The company donated anti-COVID-19 material supplies to 837 hospitals in 26 provinces and 299 cities nationwide, and provided over 1.2 million pieces of flood-relief supplies to the flood-hit central province of Henan to support flood relief and post-disaster reconstruction.

Mr. Richard Chen, CEO of Master Kong, said in a roundtable dialogue at the 2020 Boao Forum for Entrepreneurs, "As a national brand and a listed company, Master Kong will continue to explore and improve its performance in sustainable development, and share the happiness brought by 'Life+ Delicacy' with all stakeholders".

Inaugurated in 2007, the Awards, designed to encourage improvement in corporate governance and ESG of listed companies in Hong Kong, are conferred annually by the Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies and the Centre for Corporate Governance and Financial Policy, Hong Kong Baptist University.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1727589/image_1.jpg