A new virtual mobile operator in France - Zadarma

New MVNO on the French market offering service at the most competitive rates

BOURGAS, Bulgaria, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zadarma Cloud telecommunications provider has become a Mobile Virtual Network Operator in France. It now offers its own French mobile numbers with access to phone calls and SMS.

The MNVO market in France has been well-established for a number of years already, but in 2022 Zadarma is coming with a disruptive approach that does not limit customers use of services and comes at a competitive price with no connection fees.

Chief of Marketing speaking about Zadarma becoming an MNVO: "It is a significant achievement and a meaningful step aligned with our company mission to provide seamless and affordable communication to people and businesses." Virtual numbers are a powerful tool for both personal use and business growth and representation.

About Zadarma: It is a leading cloud telecom provider in Europe and around the world. Zadarma offers a vast range of voice communication services from virtual numbers in 100 countries, Cloud PBX, free CRM system to integrations with helpdesk and CRM platforms, call tracking and speech recognition services. Zadarma has 15 years of experience in the VoIP industry and is entrusted by over 2 million users from 170 countries. Until May 1, 2022, the monthly fee for French mobile numbers is discounted by 50%.

https://zadarma.com/en/