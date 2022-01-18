Leading global eyewear manufacturer Bollé Safety launches new brand division Bollé Safety Standard Issue for its range of tactical eyewear

18 gennaio 2022 a

LYON, France, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bollé Safety, the world renowned leading manufacturer of safety glasses and goggles, today announced the rebranding of its Bollé Tactical division to become Bollé Safety Standard Issue.

The new Bollé Safety Standard Issue range of products have been designed to offer unparalleled eye protection for law enforcement, first responders, firefighters, EMS, military, and special forces as well as shooting enthusiasts and hunters. The company's mission is to give tactical first responders the competitive advantage they need to do their job in the safest way possible. Bollé Safety Standard Issue creates protective eyewear that uses the most advanced technology to ensure their customers not only see the best, but also look the best.

Each Bollé Safety Standard Issue product is a tailor-made solution answering the specific needs of each service provider. Their entire protective eyeglasses range is compliant with all safety standards globally.

"Our mission is to provide the best eye protection to those who need it and the people who protect us, beyond just the military field, so renaming the Bollé Tactical Division was evident," explained Rubina Meunier, Vice President of Brand from Bollé Safety. "Bollé Safety Standard Issue is a more comprehensive name, with the 'Standard Issue' phrasing resonating globally and the new logo being catchy, bold, and a bit mysterious."

Bollé Safety began its origins as part of the Bollé Family as a small workshop in France over 130 years ago, and became the pioneer in creating tactical eyewear in the late 1950s. Since then, Bollé Safety has become a leading global manufacturer of protective eyewear that is worn by first responders, military, healthcare professionals, industrial workers, shooting enthusiasts and hunters worldwide.

To find out more about the new brand division please visit https://www.bolle-safety.com/tactical.html

