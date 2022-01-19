MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY: METEDA ACQUIRES INNOVATIVE AI SOLUTION TO TACKLE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY

19 gennaio 2022 a

The Italian Group buys Retmarker, AI technology leader in ophthalmology. 400 million people with diabetes can face blindness due to undiagnosed and untreated eye complications of diabetes

ROME, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meteda, leading Italian Group specialized in the creation and design of innovative and technologically advanced software and hardware solutions for chronic diseases and nutrition, announces today the acquisition of the Portuguese AI expert Retmarker, a company focused on the ophthalmology field, including retinal diseases as diabetic retinopathy.

"Retmarker is one of the most respected providers of Artificial Intelligence technology for ophthalmology worldwide. Their state-of-the-art solutions for diabetic retinopathy allow very efficient and effective population-based screening programs to prevent the dramatic consequences linked to this common complication of diabetes", Marco Vespasiani, Meteda GM, says.

Diabetic retinopathy is a complication of diabetes, caused by high blood sugar levels damaging the retina. It can cause blindness if left undiagnosed and untreated. More than 400 million diabetic persons can face blindness due to diabetic retinopathy. According to the International guidelines, a diabetic person should perform periodic screening to identify the need for treatment. "Retmarker automated Artificial Intelligence technology makes such process to become objective, scalable and affordable", João Diogo Ramos, Retmarker Chairman and CEO, states.

"Meteda operates throughout the EMEA Region and is a leader for electronic medical record systems for diabetes clinics, serving more than 90% of Diabetes Centers in Italy, and one of the main players in the nutritional software area. Since our foundation we have been focusing on innovative and unique solutions to improve people lifestyle and healthcare. The acquisition of Retmarker and their technologies is a further step forward", Vespasiani adds.

"Our deal with Meteda confirms the potential that we believe exists towards the usage of AI to cope with the several complications of diabetes. At Retmarker we all are very proud of what we achieved over the years. Now we are entering a new and stronger context to tackle the challenges and opportunities ahead", João Diogo Ramos says.

"Thanks to its experience in data management for diabetes care, Meteda started a new path into AI with the aim to make annual screening of retina feasible. We consider this acquisition as our first step into AI which can unfold many other opportunities for diabetes care in the next future", Vespasiani concludes.