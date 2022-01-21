Zentiva awarded Top Employer accolade

21 gennaio 2022 a

PRAGUE, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Top Employee Institute has certified Zentiva as a Top Employer. This prestigious award was received for Zentiva's exceptional standards across 6 Human Resources-domains in its home countries the Czech Republic and Romania. The assessment was covering 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being, Diversity & Inclusion, and many more.

"I am proud that we have received such great recognition for the work we do in our home markets, the Czech Republic and Romania, where we employ 3.000 people.Being awarded the Top Employer accolade is a strong signal of our commitment to the Zentiva team and the Great Medicine Company we are building together," said Ines Windisch, Head of HR, Communications & Sustainability.

Zentiva roots reach back to more than 530 years to the Black Eagle pharmacy in Prague. With its wholly-owned manufacturing sites and the partner network, Zentiva is ensuring medicines supply of prescription medicines and consumer brands for more than 100 million patients in Europe and beyond. The Czech Republic, the home country of Zentiva, is hosting not only the Commercial Unit and the Companies' Headquarters but as well its own Development Center. For more than 90 years the manufacturing site in Prague is serving the people in the Czech Republic and abroad. In Romania, Zentiva owns two manufacturing sites in Bucharest that celebrate 60 years of manufacturing in 2022.

"The Top Employer award is not only a recognition for our company, but it is also as well an award for every individual member of our team who energizes each other with passion and belief. Every one of us is unique but bonded together by our common mission to help people live well through the development and supply of high-quality, affordable medicines. The growth of our company offers opportunities for our talents to learn and grow while staying their true self."

About ZentivaZentiva is a producer of high-quality affordable medicines serving patients in Europe and beyond. With a dedicated team of more than 4,700 people and a network of production sites - including flagship sites in Prague, Bucharest, and Ankleshwar - Zentiva strives to be the champion of branded and generic medicines in Europe to better support people's daily healthcare needs. At Zentiva it is our aspiration that healthcare should be a right and not a privilege. More than ever, people need better access to high-quality affordable medicines and healthcare. We work in partnership with physicians, pharmacists, wholesalers, regulators, and governments to provide the everyday solutions that we all depend on. Visit us at www.zentiva.com.

About Top Employees InstituteTop Employers Institute is the global authority on recognizing excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified and recognized as an employer of choice. Established over 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified over 1857 organisations in 123 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 8 million employees globally.Top Employers Institute. For a better world of work.

Media ContactMounira LemouiHead of CommunicationsZENTIVA GROUP, a.s.U kabelovny 529/16, Dolní Měcholupy, 102 00 Prague 10Mobil: (+420) 727 873 159/ E-mail: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1730964/Zentiva.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788903/Zentiva_Logo.jpg