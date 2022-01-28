LambdaTest Announces Integration with Datadog

28 gennaio 2022 a

This integration will enable better monitoring and collaboration in the DevOps teams

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LambdaTest, a leading test execution platform, announced an integration with Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. This integration is now available in the Datadog Marketplace.

With the LambdaTest and Datadog integration, users can purchase a subscription to LambdaTest through the Datadog Marketplace. Once the LambdaTest account is set up (or existing customers of LambdaTest), users can now go to the integration tile to start sending data into Datadog. In addition, users can log bugs while performing cross-browser testing of websites (and web apps) from the LambdaTest platform to Datadog. LambdaTest will automatically include test run details like testing environment, browser version, OS, resolution, screenshots, as well as add custom comments.

"Since our inception, we have consistently worked towards ensuring that LambdaTest platform remains a part of the integrated testing ecosystem. Developers and testers use multiple tools to do their jobs and it's important that these tools talk with each other. This new integration, which is now part of the 120+ integrations stable of LambdaTest, will enable smooth issue reporting and collaboration among testing and development teams. We will continuously look to increase our integrations in the times to come to ensure ease of work for our end-users," said Asad Khan, CEO, LambdaTest.

"We're excited to partner with LambdaTest for their offering on the Datadog Marketplace," said Michael Gerstenhaber, Senior Director of Product Management at Datadog. "Offering LambdaTest's integration will enable seamless incident management for users, so that they can send any bug reported on LambdaTest directly to the Datadog incident dashboard easily and without added steps."

LambdaTest offers automation testing on a scalable, secure, and reliable cloud grid. Users can test builds continuously on its cloud infrastructure for fast and comprehensive feedback. Users can cut commit-to-deploy time by 10x with parallel test execution and can even debug on the go.

