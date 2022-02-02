inCruises International Celebrates 6th Anniversary by Announcing Important Growth Milestones and Executive Promotions

02 febbraio 2022 a

- SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January 16th, 2022 marks inCruises International's 6th Anniversary. The global pandemic continued interrupting certain global cruise operations this past year, but inCruises showed remarkable resilience and produced positive growth.

The company had 3,240 Global Partners advance in rank this past 24 months, including 7 Partners who reached the company's top field rank, Board of Directors. In total, the company paid its Partners nearly $100 million in commissions and bonuses over the last two years. They also improved their leadership training, customer support systems, and booking platforms during the pandemic.

"We are very proud of the progress we continue to make despite the pandemic," expressed Frank Codina, inCruises Co-CEO. "Most importantly for us is the thousands of people we helped return to cruising in the past two years. We love the fact that thousands of our customers are still cruising every week and receiving unmatched value in their vacation choices," he continued.

As inCruises looks to the future, its Co-Founders and Co-CEOs recently announced several important promotions and an addition to their Chief Executive Committee to prepare for the further development and growth of the company.

Among the leadership recognitions and advancements was the promotion of Kenneth Hernández to Chief Technology Officer. Hernández has been leading the company's strong technological platforms since its beginnings.

Anthony Varvaro, who has successfully led multiple initiatives vital to the company's continued advancement these last two years, was promoted to Chief Financial Officer.

Steve Skidgel was promoted to Chief Commercial Officer. Since joining in February 2020, Steve's leadership and wisdom have been integral in the company's growth.

An important addition was also made to the company's executive team with the appointment of Doug Corrigan as Chief Marketing Officer. Corrigan comes with nearly two decades of experience in the direct sales industry.

These executives join Chief Legal Officer Bruce Murdock on the inCruises Chief Executive Committee led by Co-CEOs Michael Hutchison and Frank Codina.

These significant announcements mark a new era of growth and expansion for the world's leading travel membership club.

About inCruises InternationalSince launching its flagship membership in 2016, inCruises International has become the premier cruise membership club with Members and Partners in over 190 countries worldwide. inCruises is making a measurable difference in its Members' lives and is committed to ethically providing a business ownership opportunity to its growing Partner team. The company is also committed to positive global corporate citizenship by supporting Mercy Ships, 4Ocean, and the Make-a-Wish Foundation. To share in the experience, please visit our Business and Membership opportunity at https://www.incruises.com.

Contact:Beatriz Díaz VázquezPublic Relations & Social Media [email protected]