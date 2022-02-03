Green Street's Pan-European Sector Outlooks Provide Post-Pandemic Property Insights

03 febbraio 2022 a

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street, the preeminent provider of actionable commercial real estate intelligence and analytics, has released its 2022 Pan-European Sector Outlooks, a set of comprehensive reports covering the region's core property sectors. The reports provide in-depth analyses of commercial real estate in the post-pandemic era.

The Sector Outlooks include:

Industrial Outlook "A crowd favourite entering the pandemic, the industrial sector will retain its popularity in 2022. Fundamentals remain robust, highlighted by sharp vacancy declines and an unshakeable demand for space," says Peter Papadakos, Green Street's Head of European Research.

Office Outlook Working from home continues to take its toll on the office sector, with fundamentals likely bottoming out by year's end. Highly amentised and green grade A-assets should receive the lion share of tenant demand.

Residential Outlook The residential sector's resilience has been on display since Covid began. The momentum established in 2021 will continue this year. Market participants have taken notice, as the investment appetite for residential assets remains insatiable.

Will intense demand continue in 2022, or will supply finally catch up? Find out during Green Street's Pan-European Residential Webinar on 3 February 2022 at 15:00 GMT.

Retail OutlookAfter cratering in 2020/2021, retail fundamentals have stabilised at sustainable levels. Brick-and-mortar stores were hit hard during the pandemic, but physical retail is critical to an integrated consumer experience so this sector shouldn't be overlooked.

About Green StreetGreen Street is the preeminent provider of actionable commercial real estate research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services in the U.S. and Europe. For more than 35 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real estate markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics through a SaaS platform.

