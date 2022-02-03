MySize Launches FirstLook Smart Mirror, the Ultimate Omnichannel Solution for Retailers

03 febbraio 2022 a

Connecting the Consumer's Digital and Physical Experience

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) ("MySize" or the "Company"), the provider of AI-driven measurement solutions to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients, is pleased to announce the availability of its FirstLook Smart Mirror, an interactive, mirror-like touch display that provides shoppers in physical stores with an enhanced, online shopping experience and contactless checkout.

The MySizeID FirstLook Smart Mirror was introduced and garnered a positive reception recently at the National Retail Federation (NRF) 2022: Retail's Big Show on January 16-18, 2022 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

In partnership with GK Software (previously announced in November 2021) MySize has already integrated the MySizeID solution to coud4retail by GK Software, and now lunched the MySizeID FirstLook Smart Mirror provides an interactive, mirror-like touch display that allows brands to provide in-store customers with an enhanced, online shopping experience, contactless checkout and get the recommended size . GK Software has more than 359,000 installations in over 65 countries, as a major player in the international market for retail solutions.

The MySizeID FirstLook Smart Mirror seamlessly fits into any retail environment, whether in the fitting rooms (version with no camera) or other high-traffic, strategic locations.

Highlight capabilities of the FirstLook Smart Mirror include:

Life-like, personalized display of an item's exact fit on each customer's body.

Shoppers scan a barcode in-store and receive a size recommendation for the specific apparel item, via their MySizeID profile.

Access and share data on inventory, sizing, and pricing.

Provide upsell opportunities with "complete-the-look" styling and apparel personalized recommendations. All based on available inventory and shoppers' preferences.

Selected items are brought to specific POS locations within the store (SmartMirror kiosk, Checkout point, fitting room etc.), for a seamless, hassle-free checkout.

Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of MySize, commented, "The MySizeID FirstLook Smart Mirror has the potential to revolutionize the fashion retail buying experience in the store. It is our first product solution addressing in-person retail shopping. The MySizeID AI-driven measurement and data algorithms drive the FirstLook Smart Mirror in helping increase sale conversions and reduce returns at the physical store retail environment. The retail price ranges between $8,000-$12,000 up front plus a $160 recurring monthly service fee (the price range is based on features, such as speakers, camera, frame and stand). Our sales team and partners are looking forward to demonstrating it for existing, new and prospective clients."

MySize is the developer of a unique sensor-based measurement technology and the owner of several patented algorithms that capture and calculate measurements in different ways. The Company's technology is one of a kind in its agility, fitting our algorithm to different markets and verticals. MySize is helping eCommerce retailers on multiple platforms, such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Bitrix, and LightSpeed, alongside leading brands such as Levi's, Speedo, US Polo and Boyish Jeans.

About MySize, Inc.

MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about MySize, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Forward-looking Statements:

