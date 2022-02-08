CM Group and Cheetah Digital Finalize Merger, Leverage the Power of Zero-Party Data to Drive Lifetime Value for Customers

08 febbraio 2022 a

The Combined Company Remains Focused on Enabling Marketers to Deliver Hyper-Personalized, Cross-Channel Experiences While Respecting Customers' Growing Desire for Control over their Data

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CM Group, a family of martech solutions specializing in multichannel digital marketing, today announced that the merger with Cheetah Digital has been finalized. The combined company, operating under the CM Group name, provides highly personalized marketing solutions across a wide range of industries worldwide. CM Group's merger with Cheetah Digital underscores its commitment to delivering industry leading customer engagement solutions that allow marketers to build relevant, meaningful consumer interactions at every point in the customer journey while maintaining the highest levels of data privacy.

“CM Group's strategy is to leverage expertise and technology from across its family of brands to enable marketers in all industries to benefit from best-in-class marketing approaches with solutions fit for purpose. Consumers want personalized experiences without compromising data privacy, and now that we've officially joined forces with Cheetah Digital, we will be able to leverage Cheetah's technology across our other brands, giving CM Group customers the ability to personalize interactions at scale utilizing zero- and first-party data. Our unique approach will allow businesses to learn more about their customer preferences than they ever thought possible by engaging with them in the ways their customers want and expect,” said Wellford Dillard, CEO of CM Group.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do at CM Group,” said Desta Price, Chief Product Officer of CM Group. “They trust us to help them collect and use data in ways that allow them to deliver superior customer experiences. With Cheetah Digital, we are investing in technology and solutions that can extend business value to all CM Group customers. I look forward to leveraging our combined expertise to help our customers utilize data to build deeper connections and trust with their customers.”

“The forward-thinking nature of Cheetah Digital customers puts them at the forefront of marketing technology and I'm thrilled to bring that understanding, along with our innovative technology, to the family of brands at CM Group," said Bill Ingram, President of Cheetah Digital. "This merger takes full advantage of this to benefit brands, regardless of their vertical, size, or maturity.”

Jefferies LLC served as exclusive financial advisor, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal advisor to CM Group on the transaction. Paul Hastings LLP served as legal advisor to Cheetah Digital.

About CM GroupCM Group is a family of global marketing technology brands that includes Campaign Monitor, Emma, Vuture, Liveclicker, Sailthru, and Selligent. By joining together these leading brands, CM Group offers a variety of world-class solutions that can be used by marketers at any level. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, CM Group has United States offices in New York City and Pittsburgh, and global offices in Australia, Belgium, United Kingdom, New Zealand, France, and Uruguay.

About Cheetah DigitalCheetah Digital is a cross-channel customer engagement solution provider for the modern marketer. The Cheetah Digital Customer Engagement Suite enables marketers to create personalized experiences, cross-channel messaging, and loyalty strategies, underpinned by an engagement data platform that can scale to meet the changing demands of today's consumer. Many of the world's best brands, including Starbucks, Hilton, Neiman Marcus, Levi's, and Williams-Sonoma trust Cheetah Digital to help them drive revenue, build lasting customer relationships, and deliver a unique value exchange throughout the customer lifecycle. To learn more, visit www.cheetahdigital.com.

