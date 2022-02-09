Agillic takes security and compliance to the next level with new VP of Service Operations hire

09 febbraio 2022 a

Press release, Copenhagen, 9 February 2022

Experienced Policy Officer and former head of analytics at Danske Medier Allan Sørensen joins Agillic's R&D management to strengthen internal processes and further solidify Agillic's position on compliance and security.

With both consumers and international regulators increasingly focused on privacy and data security, it is crucially important to have these areas covered, as leaks or privacy issues can have wide-ranging consequences for companies.

Security and privacy have always been at the core of Agillic's design and development principles. Now, with the hiring of seasoned Policy Officer Allan Sørensen, the company is taking its security measures to the next level. Beginning from 1 March 2022, Sørensen will act as the new VP of Service Operations at Agillic, where he will assume the responsibility of service delivery, quality assurance, security and compliance.

Says Agillic's CPTO Rune Werliin: “Allan brings seniority to our R&D management, thereby strengthening our internal processes. Equally importantly,he also brings his knowledge of the GDPR and compliance as one of the leading experts in Europe. With this hire, we aim to further evolve security and compliance as an integrated part of our product platform. This will help us to retain and improve our competitive advantage both in Europe and in the US, and to improve our clients' business operations through secure, fast and easy engagements ”

Allan Sørensen (47) has a MSc. in Economics from the University of Copenhagen, where he wrote aMasters thesis on web analytics. He started his career at the former Danish startup Jubii, where he rose to the position of Head of Analytics. Sørensen is the former CEO of a Danish web agency, and for the last ten years, he assumed various positions at the trade association Danske Medier as Head of Analytics, Head of Digital, and EU Policy Officer. In this capacity, he counsels member organisations on regulation of the digital industry, including issues such as ePrivacy, GDPR, data security, the Digital Services Act, and Digital Markets Act.

He has been a member of the Danish Data Protection Authority's Contact Committee, and since 2012 he has served on the Board of Directors at IAB Europe, where he also chaired the Policy Committee from 2016-2021.

Says Allan Sørensen:“After ten years in private organisations, I wanted to get closer to the products and consumers again. By joining Agillic, where we literally enable brands to execute personalisation to millions of consumers, I will be working right at the nexus where products meet consumers. Agillic is the perfect opportunity for me to use my years of industry-gained qualifications to be a part of a growth journey.”

In his new position as VP of Service Operations at Agillic, he will lead a team of skilled specialists focused on developing security and compliance as a business differentiator to ensure that quality assurance and service operations are fully scalable.

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with sales and R&D teams in Berlin, Malmö, Oslo, Cluj-Napoca and Kiev.

Agillic A/S Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC

Masnedøgade 22 - Copenhagen – Denmark

