SCCE to Provide Virtual Education and Networking Opportunities for the European Compliance Community

- MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE) is thrilled to be celebrating ten years of the European Compliance & Ethics Institute (ECEI)—an annual educational and networking event created to support practitioners as they maintain a global compliance and ethics programme.

With the current restrictions due to COVID-19, we have converted the European Compliance and Ethics Institute to a 100% virtual conference to be held 22–23 March 2022. Attendees will be able to hear directly from today's compliance and ethics leaders on the latest solutions to their compliance challenges and strategies to mitigate risk within in their organisations.

Participants can choose from two days of access to 30 educational sessions and get the opportunity to earn up to 12.0 live Compliance Certification Board (CCB)® continuing education units (CEUs)! Our robust virtual platform will allow attendees to engage during live sessions via chat, take notes, ask questions of the speakers, and network with peers and colleagues. For those interested in taking a certification exam, CCB is offering a remote proctored exam option so practitioners can test from the safety and comfort of home or the office.

To learn more about this year's ECEI, visit www.corporatecompliance.org/2022ECEI

About SCCESociety of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE) is a nonprofit, member-based association for compliance and ethics professionals. Since 2004, SCCE has been championing ethical practices and compliance standards to promote the lasting success and integrity of organizations worldwide and across all industries. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, SCCE serves over 6,700 members in 100+ countries around the globe.

SCCE offers 45+ educational conferences a year, weekly webinars, publications, training resources, CCB certification opportunities, and networking for career growth and program development.

Visit the SCCE website at www.corporatecompliance.org or call 888.277.4977.

