1MORE PistonBuds Pro Exclusive Global Launch on Goboo

10 febbraio 2022 a

a

a

MADRID, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 10th, 1MORE, a brand focused on acoustic design in smart hardware and software development, and Goboo, a local European e-commerce platform, launched the PistonBuds Pro with Goboo as the exclusive premiere partner. 1MORE PistonBuds Pro are available for pre-order from February 10th at 8am (UTC+1), and 1MORE fans can buy them now on the Goboo website now and take advantage of pre-order early bird offers.

1MORE was founded in 2013 and is dedicated to presenting quality excellence and comprehensive value to music lovers with its headphones and audio devices. In 2020, 1MORE won the official CES Innovation Award again, and in the course of just four years, from 2018-2021, 1MORE has been awarded 12 CES Innovation Awards.

The 1MORE PistonBuds Pro offer a dual-microphone solution with a DNN (Deep Neural Network Learning) intelligent algorithm. The multi-microphone approach allows for more noise data input at the physical level, and in coordination with their intelligent algorithm, the earbuds can filter out more noise during calls, ensuring call quality during use. Under normal circumstances, most true wireless headsets have a latency of around 150ms, with 100ms being the standard for unnoticeable latency. 1MORE PistonBuds Pro are optimised for mobile game users, with a sound transmission latency as low as 90ms.

In addition, 1MORE PistonBuds Pro have excellent battery life. With noise cancellation turned off, users get 7.5 hours of continuous playback on a full charge in one ear, and 30 hours of combined battery life with the charging case. Even with noise cancellation turned on, the earbuds offer 5 hours of continuous playback and 20 hours of combined battery life. They also support fast charging—five minutes of charging equals one hour of listening. In addition, the 1MORE PistonBuds Pro are IPX5 rated for water resistance, so you can use them in sweaty sports or light rain.

PistonBuds Pro are being released with excellent sound quality and noise cancelling performance. If you're looking for a more balanced true wireless product in 2022, look no further than 1MORE PistonBuds Pro.

Pre-order exclusive deal: 10€ off with a 5€ deposit—users get it for 49.99€

Pre-order period: February 10th 8:00 – February 17th 7:59 (UTC+1)

Sales period: 17 February 8:00 – 20 February 7:59 (UTC+1)

For more information, please click here: https://bit.ly/3gvEzoo

CONTACT: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1742237/banner.jpg