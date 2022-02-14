AUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. IS NAMED 2021 BEST SUSTAINABLE SMALL FUND MANAGER IN EUROPE

14 febbraio 2022 a

a

a

- Award conferred by CFI.co following analysis by panel of independent judges

- AUM Asset Management Ltd. is a results-driven investment manager that seeks consistent growth of clients' wealth, while fully integrating ESG principles into its investment process

SLIEMA, Malta, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AUM Asset Management Ltd. ("AUM"), an independent investment management company that offers investment and fund solutions, asset management and advisory services within an ESG ("environment, sustainability and governance") framework to institutional investors and family offices around the world, today announced it was conferred the award "Best Sustainable Small Fund Manager in Europe" for 2021 by CFI.co, a UK-based print and online publication that reports on global business, economics and finance news.

AUM is a results-driven investment management firm founded in 2015 by financier and investor Jean-François de Clermont-Tonnerre with primary offices in Malta and London and satellite offices in Switzerland, France and the U.S. The firm seeks consistent growth of clients' wealth, while employing a thoughtful, ESG-centric approach to investing that has a positive impact on the environment and society. AUM incorporates sustainability as a core factor in all of its investments.

The firm provides traditional, alternative and real-asset investment solutions to clients through its expansive international network in Europe and North America and a diversified investment approach that incorporates a variety of investment strategies, markets, geographies and asset classes into a flexible and nimble investment framework. Investments included in AUM's portfolios are determined by their potential return profile and specific ESG factors.

"Our approach to investing reinforces the idea that companies that choose to take into account how they impact the world and environment will ultimately have a positive effect on their bottom line and the overall growth of their business over time," said Jean-François de Clermont-Tonnerre, AUM's founder. "This belief is also supported by our clients who are—today more than ever—seeking investments that weigh the good they do in the world with doing well for themselves."

"ESG and UN Sustainable Development Goals ("SDG") are priority factors for our clients, who are informed about the environment and care about their local communities and the impact they are having with their investments," said AUM's CEO, Roberta Bonavia. "Europe saw record inflows into ESG investments in 2021 and we believe this trend will only accelerate in 2022 and beyond."

According to Refinitiv's 2021 ESG Playbook report, PwC estimates that assets under management across ESG funds in Europe will reach between €2.6 trillion and €3.6 trillion by 2025, and an unprecedented U.S. $30 trillion in wealth transfer will soon land in the hands of predominantly millennials, who have shown themselves to value sustainable and socially responsible investments. Furthermore, the projected growth trajectory for ESG assets under management are expected to reach U.S. $70 Trillion by 20401.

"Caring for the environment and making sustainable choices is our collective responsibility and making investment decisions that take the environment, bio-diversity and conservation of land into account creates a virtuous cycle that benefits everyone in the end. That is why AUM will continue to apply ESG and SDG principles for the benefit of our clients and our broader communities," said Mr. de Clermont-Tonnerre.

ABOUT AUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD.AUM Asset Management Ltd. is an independent investment management company that provides investment and fund solutions, asset management and advisory services to institutional investor and family office clients around the world. The firm was founded in 2015 by financier and investor Jean-François de Clermont-Tonnerre and has its primary offices in Malta and London. The firm seeks consistent growth of clients' wealth, while employing a thoughtful, ESG-centric approach to investing that has a positive impact on the environment and society. AUM incorporates sustainability as a core factor in its investments. AUM Asset Management's investment strategies include: global macro, merger-arbitrage, quantitative, fundamental, technical and real assets. The firm seeks to identify the most high-value traditional, alternative and real-asset investment opportunities around the world and combines a top-down, macro approach with bottom-up company analysis to deliver best idea investment opportunities based on their risk-return profiles and ESG characteristics. To learn more: www.aum-am.com

ABOUT CFI.CO:CFI.co is a print journal and online resource reporting on business, economics, and finance. The journal recognises that the traditional distinction between emerging and developed markets is now far less meaningful as world economies converge. Headquartered in London, the world's most multicultural city, CFI.co covers and analyses the drivers behind that change. Combining the views of leading multilateral and national organisations with thought leadership from some of the world's top minds – CFI.co's dedicated editorial team ensures that readers better understand the forces influencing and reshaping the global economy. To learn more: www.cfi.co

Media Queries:Catherine Polisi [email protected]

Investor Queries:Cédric de SerignyAUM Asset Management, Business Development Manager+356 (2713) [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745329/AUM_Asset_Management_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745258/CFI_co_Award.jpg