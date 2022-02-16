AUTOCRYPT Announces Seamless Support for China's YD/T 3957-2021 Standard Utilizing Trusted Certificate Lists

16 febbraio 2022 a

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autonomous driving security leader, AUTOCRYPT, announced that its V2X security solution, AutoCrypt V2X, now implements YD/T 3957-2021, the newest standard for LTE-based V2N communications and credential management released by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

Announced in December 2021 and to be enforced in April 2022, the new standard utilizes a Trusted Root Certificate List Authority (TRCLA), which manages a Trusted Root Certificate List (TRCL) for the many Root CAs currently authorized in China. AutoCrypt V2X's Secure Credential Management System has been listed in two Trusted Domain CA Certificate Lists (TDCL) managed by Root CAs listed in the TRCL, meaning clients can more easily operate their connected vehicles and related software in China, without requiring certificate authentication with separate PKIs.

The company's products already follow the strict C-SCMS standards from China, and regularly update features. CEO and co-Founder Daniel ES Kim remarked: "China has boosted its autonomous driving market in the past few years and will continue to be a major region for development vehicular technology. However, due to its strict C-SCMS standards, many find it difficult to enter the market. Our SCMS ensures full compliance and seamless operations for our OEM and Tier-1 supplier partners who want to utilize V2X communications in China."

Apart from being the sole V2X provider for all eight C-ITS development projects in South Korea, AUTOCRYPT's V2X security solution and SCMS has refined its marketability through experience with customers and partners in China, Europe, and North America. Furthermore, its cross-industry interoperability was repeatedly demonstrated at the "Four Layers" C-V2X interoperability demonstration held annually in Shanghai—one of the largest V2X application testing events in the world.

AutoCrypt V2X is the first and only V2X security solution to have successfully completed the demonstration in both areas of device security and the PKI backend. The company is also the first and only provider to have demonstrated interoperability across all three major Security Credential Management System (SCMS) protocols, including the US-based SCMS, European-based C-ITS CMS (CCMS), and China-SCMS (C-SCMS).

AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in automotive and smart mobility security technologies, paving the way for Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS) and autonomous driving through a multi-layered, holistic approach. Through security solutions for V2X, V2G (including PnC security), in-vehicle security, and fleet management, AUTOCRYPT ensures that security is prioritized and optimized before vehicles hit the road. For more information, contact [email protected]