Keymed Bio Joins Hang Seng Family of Indexes

HONG KONG, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the quarterly review results of Hang Seng Family of Indexes, Keymed Biosciences Inc. (2162. HK) was included a constituent stock of:

The relevant changes will be made on March 7, 2022, to take effect. The inclusion of the Hang Seng Composite Index also indicates that the Company's stocks are eligible for trading via the Hong Kong Stock Connect, which is a channel for stock trading and investment between Hong Kong and the investors in the capital market of Mainland China.

Keymed Bio has been listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since July 2021 and was included in the Hang Seng Hong Kong-Listed Biotech Index in November of the same year. We fully believe that such inclusion will help facilitate the expansion of the Company's shareholder base and increase the trading liquidity of the shares of the Company, and further enhancement of the Company's reputation in the capital market and the Group's brand awareness.

About Keymed

Dedicated to the innovation in biologic R&D, Keymed Biosciences Inc. focuses on the urgent unmet clinical needs, and is committed to providing high-quality, affordable, innovative therapies for patients in China and overseas. The core leadership team includes the inventors of the first PD-1 antibody drugs that were pioneered and approved for marketing in the United States and China.

Equipped with efficient and integrated internal R&D/production capacity, the differentiated self-independent R&D platform include new-generation T cell redirection (nTCE) platform, innovative antibody discovery platform, HTS, bioactivity evaluation platform, and high-yield antibody drug expression cell platform, etc., that will effectively explore the next-generation antibody therapies. Keymed has built a diversified product pipeline in the field of autoimmunity and tumor biology. The R&D pipeline include more than 30 self-developed Class I novel drugs, many ranked first in China and/or top three in the world.