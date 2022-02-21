SHEIN DEBUTS #SHEINFORALL SPRING/SUMMER '22 VIRTUAL RUNWAY SHOW

21 febbraio 2022 a

- Celebrating diversity through fashion - streaming worldwide on 2/20 at 1PM PST

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion and lifestyle retailer SHEIN will be hosting its Spring/Summer 2022 Virtual Runway Show#SHEINforall. The live-stream program will feature models from around the world, showcasing the season's hottest styles and trends in fashion.

The virtual event uses green screen technology to bring this state-of-the-art catwalk to life. The concept behind the show is to celebrate body inclusivity and diversity–#SHEINforall. The runway show will debut Sunday, February 20th at 1PM PST via SHEIN's free app as well as SHEIN's official YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

THE SHOW WILL FEATURE 5 THEMES FROM SHEIN'S SPRING/SUMMER 2022 COLLECTION:

NEW. NOW. FOR ALL.

About SHEIN: Founded in 2012, SHEIN is a leading global online retailer with operations in Guangzhou, Singapore and Los Angeles, along with other key markets. SHEIN reaches consumers across more than 150 countries and regions around the world. We place a premium on choice, delivering more than 6,000 new fashion, beauty and lifestyle products daily with more than 600,000 items available. Our mission is to help people express their individuality through the latest trends that are accessible and affordable. To learn more about SHEIN, follow us at shein.com and instagram.com/sheinofficial.

