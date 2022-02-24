THE ADECCO GROUP COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF MAJORITY STAKE IN AKKA TECHNOLOGIES

24 febbraio 2022 a

Jean-Christophe Deslarzes, Chair of the Adecco Group said: "The completion of the acquisition of a majority holding in AKKA Technologies announced today is of paramount strategic importance to our Group. AKKA and Modis combined will be a global market leader in technology and digital engineering. Its integration accelerates the Group's [email protected] strategic implementation toward high-value and technology-led services. The three Global Business Units - Adecco, LHH and, in the future, Akkodis – will be recognised market leaders, reinforcing the Adecco Group's solutions ecosystem and its unique ability to meet the transformation needs of customers, underpinned by talent."

Alain Dehaze, CEO of the Adecco Group, commented: "We extend a warm welcome to our new colleagues and customers. With the best team in the industry, the future business, Akkodis, is uniquely positioned to meet the rising demand from customers for high-tech experts to scale up their innovation, improve productivity and accelerate digital transformation. We will now begin the integration of AKKA and Modis that will create a Smart Industry leader, delivering significant value for all stakeholders."

