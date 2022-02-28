HUAWEI Mobile Services Debuts Wide Array of Innovations at MWC 2022 to Empower Developers and Elevate Consumer Experiences

28 febbraio 2022 a

a

a

Huawei showcases PC versions of HUAWEI Mobile Cloud, AI Search, AppGallery, HUAWEI Assistant·TODAY, as well as Petal Search enhanced for AR Glasses for the first time at MWC 2022

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) returns to MWC 2022, showcasing a range of innovative tools, capabilities, and experiences through HMS Core, HMS Apps, and Five HMS basic service engines, as well as the latest hardware innovations.

Held in Barcelona, Fira Gran Via, Hall 1, Booth 1H50, Huawei announces PC versions of HUAWEI Mobile Cloud, AI Search, AppGallery, HUAWEI Assistant·TODAY, as well as Petal Search enhanced for AR Glasses for the first time to global developers and consumers.

Huawei is also displaying the capabilities of several innovations first-hand at the HMS Ecosystem Exhibition Area, including HMS for PC powering the Smart Office experience, HUAWEI Ads, HMS Core Kits, Petal Search, Petal Maps, and more.

HMS has solidified its position as top 3 mobile ecosystem in the world, with over 5.4 million registered developers and a growing user base of 730 million Huawei device users. Dedicated to providing easy-to-use development and function components for app developers, HMS Core actively opens a cross-platform ecosystem, supporting multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart screens and PCs.

Huawei Debuts New Cross-Platform Software Powering the Smart Office Experience

At MWC 2022, Huawei introduces the latest hardware, as well as several new smart solutions focused on Smart Office capabilities. This includes the launch of the latest flagship MateBook X Pro 2022, and as part of HMS for PC, PC versions of HUAWEI Mobile Cloud, AI Search, AppGallery and HUAWEI Assistant·TODAY.

HUAWEI Mobile Cloud for PC, available in 20+ countries/regions, enables cross-device and live-sync capabilities to users through a single login using HUAWEI ID. Users are able to quickly search and access recent files folders and even URL links.

With HMS for PC, services such as AppGallery is now available on PC. Powered by HUAWEI Mobile Application Engine, users can download mobile applications onto laptops through the AppGallery PC version. Furthermore, AI Search enables users to browse local or network files with new-found precision and efficiency across devices.

Another nifty feature of HMS for PC is HUAWEI Assistant·TODAY. This powerful, personal, smart assistant can also be used to access real-time information with intelligent, customised recommendations.

The cross-device experience is set to expand further with the launch of the HUAWEI MatePad Paper at MWC 2022, with over 2 million diverse selections from leading content partners and publishers available through HUAWEI Books as part of HMS Ecosystem's cross-platform experience.

Petal Search and Petal Maps Provides an All-In-One Search and Navigation Experience Beyond Your Phone

Working with partners across the globe, Petal Search brings search to the next level with the showcase of AR search at MWC 2022 through the AR Glasses, developed by industry partners and showcased for the very first time to conference attendees. With the AR Glasses, users are able to search for information through a combination of multimodal search capabilities, including visual, voice, and real-time translation with Petal Search.

At MWC 2022, Petal Maps showcases the use of mobile phone hardware and intelligent algorithms to build accurate positioning capabilities, provides consumers with a premium, innovative navigation experience. At the same time, Petal Maps Platform helps developers and businesses worldwide achieve commercial success by opening up its capabilities as well.

A One-Stop Platform for Global Developers

As one of the leading developer service platforms, HUAWEI DEVELOPERS provides one-stop services for global developers, ranging from development and testing, to promotion, monetisation, and beyond.

HMS constantly fosters collaborative innovation with the developer community by offering a comprehensive toolbox, through HMS Core 6's AR Engine, 3D Modeling, and Audio Editor kit, and more.

With initiatives such as HUAWEI Women Developers, HUAWEI Developer Academy, HMS Apps Up innovation contest, and Shining Star program, Huawei continually strives to build community, drive innovation, and find solutions hand-in-hand with its partners.

Furthermore, Huawei offers full-spectrum support for app developers, including HUAWEI AppGallery Connect, which provides extensive resources − from ideation, development, distribution, operation, and data analytics – to global developers.

In addition, HUAWEI Ads help developers to reach users through HUAWEI Mobile Services preinstalled on Huawei devices, such as AppGallery, Petal Search, HUAWEI Video and HUAWEI Music. This is made possible with HUAWEI Ads aggregating more than 36,000 third-party publishers and Supply-Side Platform (SSP) of HMS ecosystem worldwide.

Huawei Aims to Build an All-Connected Future

Through its latest hardware-software synergies and innovations displayed at MWC 2022 – Huawei continues to work closely with its partners and developers, focusing on its "1+8+N" vision to bring an All-Scenario Seamless AI Life experience to consumers globally.

Huawei aims to broaden its capabilities and build more fruitful, mutually value-added partnerships with developers to continue growing the HMS ecosystem globally. This includes expanding AppGallery, HMS Core, and its Five HMS basic service engines.

For more information on Huawei at MWC 2022, visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwc2022

About HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS)

HUAWEI Mobile Services is part of Huawei Consumer Business Group which aims to provide a complete mobile experience to users globally. Services include Mobile Cloud, AppGallery, Video, Themes, Screen Magazine and more. As of 31 December 2021, HUAWEI Mobile Services covers 730 million users in over 170 countries, enabling smart living for every Huawei device user.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1755473/HUAWEI_Mobile_App_Engine_PC.jpg