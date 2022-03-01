Dubber Expands Microsoft Teams Capabilities with Video Capture and Advanced Recording Controls

01 marzo 2022 a

BARCELONA, Spain and MELBOURNE, Australia, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile World Congress -- Dubber Corporation Limited (ASX: DUB) (Dubber), the world leader in Unified Conversational Recording and conversational intelligence, today announced the ability to capture video recordings and perform advanced recording controls on Microsoft Teams.

Dubber video recording for MS Teams delivers certainty of recording on a single platform, real-time search, keyword analytics, and AI-enriched insights. The most advanced recording controls for Microsoft Teams give users greater flexibility and control when recording voice or video calls. The features include the ability to pause and resume recordings, record on-demand or selectively manage which types of calls or meetings are recorded.

James Slaney, COO, Dubber: "Businesses increasingly recognise default and basic recording solutions fail to meet their enterprise-grade requirements for security, compliance and data sovereignty. No other company offers the completeness, scalability and robustness of Dubber's unified call recording and conversational intelligence capability as a Microsoft Teams certified service.

"Capturing video recordings adds critical context to knowing what was said, particularly as video has become a primary communications medium for every business driven by hybrid work.

"For example, every customer presentation captured, attached and connected to a CRM significantly improves revenue forecasting, sales coaching, training and more. For compliance intelligence, capturing video completes the requirement to know your customer and employees. The release of advanced recording controls provides flexibility and practical control for administrators and end-users to select the types of calls that are recorded and additionally to record on-demand or pause and resume recording.

"We are addressing the critical need for any service provider or reseller of Microsoft Teams to differentiate, drive revenue and increase retention," added Slaney.

Feature release details:

Dubber is experiencing significant demand from Service and Solutions Providers looking to differentiate their Microsoft Teams Operator Connect offerings. A report by the Cavell Group highlighted that as the traditional service provider model transforms it is vital for providers to find new revenue streams, services, and solutions to offer to end customers.

About Dubber:

Dubber is unlocking the potential of voice data from any call or conversation. Dubber is the world's most scalable Unified Call Recording service and Voice Intelligence Cloud adopted as core network infrastructure by multiple global leading telecommunications carriers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Dubber allows service providers to offer conversational recording from virtually any source - turning them into AI-enriched insights for compliance, revenue, customer and people intelligence. Dubber is a disruptive innovator in the multi-billion-dollar call recording industry. Its Software as a Service offering removes the need for on-premise hardware, applications or costly and limited storage.

