MolecuLight Featured in Unprecedented 32 Presentations and Posters at World Union of Wound Healing Societies (WUWHS) 2022 Conference

Wide-Spread Clinical Evidence using the MolecuLighti:X Platform Reveals its Significant Global Adoption and Proven Utility in Wound Care

TORONTO and ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of wounds containing elevated bacterial loads, announces that its MolecuLight wound imaging platform is featured in an unprecedented 32 presentations and posters at at the World Union of Wound Healing Societies (WUWHS) 2022 Annual Conference, being hosted from March 1 - 5, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Held every 4 years, WUWHS is the largest global wound care conference with over 6,500 wound care professionals expected to attend in-person as well as virtually this week.

"We are humbled by the number of clinicians globally that have made our MolecuLight point-of-care device an invaluable tool in their wound care practices," says Anil Amlani, MolecuLight's CEO. "The impressive collection of 32 talks and posters from so many facilities across 6 countries shows how the MolecuLight imaging device is becoming a new standard-of-care in wound care. This clinical evidence is echoed in the 55+ peer-reviewed publications that include data collected from over 1,400 patients, showing the significant benefit of the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ to clinical wound assessment and practice."

"The evidence is definitive. The MolecuLight imaging platform is a "must have" device for wound care clinics. The abundance of published clinical evidence showing improvements in bioburden detection, better clinical decision making, and improved outcomes is clear validation for its medical necessity," says Dr. Thomas Serena, the Founder and Medical Director of The SerenaGroup® and author and presenter of 15+ talks and posters featuring MolecuLight at WUWHS 2022. "There is real clinical benefit for using the MolecuLight alongside a broad range of wound care procedures, in all wound care settings. Evidence now proves that clinical signs and symptoms under perform and contribute to haphazard prescribing of antimicrobials and antibiotics. Used concurrently, information from MolecuLight images is flagging at risk wounds earlier. This leads to improved wound management, reduced antibiotic overprescribing, fewer infection complications, and faster healing."

The collection of 16 presentations and 16 posters featuring the MolecuLight imaging devices show how the devices inform clinical decision-making through the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds. They span the wound care continuum, including detection of bacteria within biofilm, wound cleansing and hygiene, antimicrobial stewardship, and impact on detecting surgical site infections. They also include health economic benefits and wound healing results accelerated by RCT-accelerated findings. The results being presented illustrate the significant clinical improvements to wound care outcomes provided by the MolecuLight platform.

A selection of the clinical posters and presentation featuring the MolecuLight i:X from World Union of Wound Healing Societies (WUWHS) 2022 Annual Conference 2022 are as follows:

(a) Select ClinicalPosters citing the MolecuLight point-of-care device include:

(b) Select Clinical Presentations citing the MolecuLight point-of-care device include:

In additional to the clinical posters and presentations at WUWHS 2022, the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ imaging devices will be available for demonstration in the MolecuLight booth #A-06 in the Exhibit Hall at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ imaging systems are the only imaging devices for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds that are FDA cleared and CE and Health Canada Approved. With over 2,000 systems sold, they are commercially available and used by leading wound care facilities globally.

About MolecuLight Inc.MolecuLight Inc. is a privately-owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight's suite of commercially released devices, including the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ fluorescence imaging systems and their accessories, provide point-of-care handheld imaging devices for the global wound care market for the real-time detection of wounds containing elevated bacterial burden (when used with clinical signs and symptoms) and for digital wound measurement. MolecuLight procedures performed in the United States can benefit from an available reimbursement pathway including two CPT® codes for physician work to perform "fluorescence wound imaging for bacterial presence, location, and load" and facility payment for Hospital Outpatient Department (HOPD) and Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) settings through an Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) assignment. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other markets with globally relevant, unmet needs including food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.

