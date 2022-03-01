The Family of Jean-Michel Basquiat Announces Tickets for Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure© On Sale Beginning Today, February 28th at kingpleasure.basquiat.com

01 marzo 2022 a

Yieldstreet Joins Spotify, VICE, and Phillips as Participating Sponsors Opens April 9, 2022 at RXR's Starrett-Lehigh Building, the NYC Landmark in West Chelsea

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The family of Jean-Michel Basquiat has announced that tickets for Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure© are on sale beginning today, February 28th. Tickets can be purchased at the exhibition website, https://kingpleasure.basquiat.com/. The highly anticipated exhibition will feature over 200 never before and rarely seen paintings, drawings, ephemera and artifacts to give an intimate and multidimensional portrait of Jean-Michel that can only be told by his family. All of the work comes from the family's collection with the vast majority never having been exhibited previously. Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure© also features recreations of his NYC artist studio on Great Jones St. and the Michael Todd VIP Room of NYC's iconic Palladium nightclub for which Jean-Michel created two paintings. Opening April 9th, the exhibition will span over 15,000-square-feet at RXR's Starrett-Lehigh Building.

Leading New York-based alternative investment platform Yieldstreet has joined as a participating sponsor for the exhibition. Yieldstreet is committed to democratizing access to investing in art and provides investors with exclusive private market opportunities including their recently launched "The Artists of Harlem" fund. Yieldstreet joins Spotify, VICE, and Phillips as a participating sponsor of Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure©.

Renowned design brand Arper will outfit the exhibition space to recreate the original feeling of the Michael Todd VIP Room at the Palladium.

The family commissioned internationally acclaimed architect David Adjayeto be the exhibition's designer. The exhibition's identity has been created by Abbott Miller of visionary design firm Pentagram. Rizzoli Electa will release the accompanying book, also titled Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure©, to coincide with the exhibition. The book was authored by Jean-Michel's sisters Lisane Basquiat and Jeanine Heriveaux and his stepmother Nora Fitzpatrick.

Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure© is divided into the following themes:

1960 - INTRODUCTION- This section of the exhibition introduces audiences to Jean-Michel, his family and his heritage with several self-portraits on display.

KINGS COUNTY- This section provides an overview of Jean-Michel's childhood in Brooklyn and Puerto Rico. It will include an environmental evocation of Jean-Michel's childhood home, ephemera and works by Jean-Michel including newsletters from City-as-School, sketchbooks, personal notes and effects, home movies, interviews with family members, early drawings and sculptures.

WORLD FAMOUS- This section details Jean-Michel's meteoric early success and includes paintings and other ephemera.

IDEAL- 57 Great Jones Street Studio (August 1983)Studio Recreation- Jean-Michel's Great Jones Street studio will be recreated and include paintings, drawings, sketches, personal effects, his furniture, bicycle (his main method of transportation since he had trouble catching a cab), and his videotape and book collections.

ART GALLERY- This section will consist of several thematically arranged galleries with approximately 100 paintings and drawings. All works are owned by the Estate and most of them have never been seen before.

PALLADIUM- In 1985, Jean-Michel created two paintings, Nu-Nile and Untitled, for iconic NYC nightclub Palladium's VIP area, the Michael Todd Room. The exhibition will recreate this space including video and soundtrack.

PLACE JEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT- This gallery will contain oral histories from members of Jean-Michel's family and a close circle of friends as well as posthumous awards and exhibitions.

