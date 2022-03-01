Huawei Unveils All-New Upgrades to Its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution, Accelerating Digital Transformation Across Industries

01 marzo 2022 a

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Mobile World Congress (MWC2022), Steven Zhao, Vice President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, delivered a keynote speech titled "Go Digital Faster with the Intelligent Cloud-Network" at the IP Club Carnival. Mr. Zhao noted that Huawei keeps up with the latest changes to customers' scenarios with its end-to-end Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution. By making upgrades in three major domains — CloudCampus 3.0, CloudWAN 3.0, and CloudFabric 3.0, the solution will release non-stop computing power and intelligence to every enterprise, accelerating digital transformation across industries.

Mr. Zhao pointed out that IP networks — connecting things on one end and applications on the other end — are the cornerstone for digital transformation across industries. As enterprise digital transformation enters the "deep water zone", IP networks face new challenges. Specifically, connectivity extends from people only to countless IoT terminals, putting huge strain on manual operations and maintenance (O&M). Also, services expand from office scenarios to production scenarios, placing higher requirements on network service level agreements (SLAs), while services themselves are frequently and rapidly changing to meet customers' personalized requirements. This requires IP networks to keep pace with the cloud for more agile service provisioning and changes.

To address these challenges, Huawei has upgraded its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution with all-new components in the following three scenarios:

To date, Huawei's Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution has served customers in education, transportation, finance, energy, and other industries in more than 140 countries and regions. Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to work closely with global customers and partners, dive into diverse industry scenarios, and improve the competitiveness of intelligent cloud-networks. In this way, Huawei aims to further consolidate the digital foundation and accelerate digital transformation across industries.

