Huawei Unveils NetEngine 8000 F8 to Help Enterprises Build Agile, Reliable, and Intelligent WANs

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at MWC2022, Steven Zhao, Vice President of Huawei Data Communication Product Line, unveiled the intelligent universal-service router NetEngine 8000 F8 during IP Club Carnival. This product features reliable architecture, ultra-high density, and 10GE FlexE slicing, helping customers from sectors such as finance, energy, transportation, and ISP build agile, reliable, and intelligent WANs to accelerate the digital transformation.

Reliable architecture

The NetEngine 8000 F8 adopts forwarding-control separation, independent switching, and redundancy design for control boards, switching boards, power supplies, and fans, providing carrier-class reliability. With two patented energy-saving technologies — SRU(switching and routing unit) warm backup and rectifier circuit — this router lowers power consumption by 30% and is a pioneer product of carbon neutrality.

Ultra-high density

The NetEngine 8000 F8 provides a forwarding capability of 2 Tbps, which is evolvable to 6.4 Tbps in the future. It supports as many as 32 PICs and 24*100GE/240*10GE/320*GE ports. With a port density that is 2x higher than rival products, it is highly cost-effective.

10GE FlexE slicing

The NetEngine 8000 F8 provides the latest 10GE FlexE subcard, which supports Mbps-level granularity and 10K-level network slices. Huawei's NetEngine 8000 series routers support 10GE/50GE/100GE FlexE and can provide better differentiated experience assurance for production networks that require high service reliability, such as energy and transportation networks.

With continuous innovation in hardware and software based on NetEngine 8000 series intelligent routers, Huawei's CloudWAN 3.0 solution provides three key capabilities: one-click provisioning, one network for all, and integrated O&M(operation and maintenance). These capabilities help customers in sectors such as finance, energy, transportation, and ISP build experience-centric WANs.

One-click provisioning

Industry-leading SRv6-based intelligent path computation automatically generates paths based on service latency, bandwidth, and other requirements, ensuring minute-level deployment and committed latency for production services. If we compare a traditional network to an old-fashioned mail system where we have no idea of the intermediate transmission and arrival time of letters, then SRv6 can be likened to a modern air consignment system. Passengers' luggage can reach the destination within the shortest time and the transit stations are clearly displayed. Huawei has been leading the industry in SRv6 commercialization. Currently, Huawei has deployed SRv6 on more than 100 customers' networks worldwide.

One network for all

The FlexE network slicing technology is used to achieve committed service bandwidth. A traditional network is like a congested road, where dedicated vehicles may encounter traffic jams at any time. The network slicing technology is like creating a dedicated lane on the road to ensure that dedicated vehicles are not affected by traffic jams. In this way, production services such as SCADA and relay protection in the power industry can be securely isolated, and production and office services can be carried over one network, lowering CAPEX.

Integrated O&M

Unlike other in-band flow measurement technologies in the industry, Huawei's per-hop in-band flow measurement technology IFIT enables digital twin for networks. Traditional networks, like an accident scene that requires onsite guidance, still need manual maintenance. IFIT and SDN, in comparison, are like a vehicle navigation system that clearly identifies traffic jams and adjusts routes in real time to bypass congested roads. IFIT enables real-time service quality visualization, minute-level fault detection, demarcation, and recovery, and zero service interruption, making networks smarter and safer.

Looking ahead to the future, Huawei will continue to innovate based on IPv6 Enhanced to build agile, reliable, and intelligent WANs, thereby laying a solid connectivity foundation for numerous industries and helping customers accelerate digital transformation and achieve business success.

MWC22 Barcelona runs from February 28 to March 3 in Barcelona, Spain. Huawei's enterprise business booth is located at 1H50, Hall 1, Fira Gran Via. For more information, please visit: https://e.huawei.com/en/events/huawei-enterprise-mwc-2022

