TMY Technology Inc. Invited to Participate in the MWC 2022 Drone & Future Mobility Panel Session

Qualcomm, Airbus, Droniq GmbH, IBM Consulting, and TMYTEK talks about the ultimate revolution to future mobility

TAIPEI, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TMT Technology Inc. (TMYTEK), a mmWave solution provider, has been invited to participate in the MWC 2022 Drone & Future Mobility panel session. Daniel Theander, Global Capital Operations & Innovation Suite Solution Leader, EY host the session. The panel includes experts from Qualcomm, Airbus, Droniq GmbH, IBM Consulting, and TMYTEK to share thoughts on how road infrastructure, transportation, and mobility can be leveraged to realize future-gazing technologies and applications.

Rather than putting more automobiles on the road or building more road infrastructure, the leading mobility players of the future are planning today to impact future lifestyles. During the session, they focused on how industry players contribute and adjust to fulfill the ultimate revolution to future mobility.

"Foremost consideration for autonomous driving is of course safety. Much of safety depends on fast and reliable communication networks, such as 5G mmWave. Therefore, Deutsche Telekom has already announced plans to install 5G networks by 2025 for all key transport routes. For example, along freeways, main roads, and railway tracks. The 5GAA — 5G Automotive Association — is already hard at work defining a common communications interface with various transport users and for automated driving." said Yvonne Chen, executive advisor, TMYTEK. Yvonne brings over 20 years of experience in the international wireless and telecommunications industry and corporate investments. In addition to the mobile industry, TMYTEK will exhibit ground terminal solution at Satellite 2022 in Washington, DC on March 22 with our strategic partner, demonstrating the advanced electronic steering antenna and user terminal test solution.

TMYTEK is a millimeter-wave total solution provider based in Taiwan that is dedicated to solving millimeter-wave challenges in the 5G/B5G and satellite communication era. The company incorporates phased array technologies with what it calls its advanced "antenna-in-package" technology, and redefines OTA testing solution to better implement the communication infrastructure. For mmWave development, TMYTEK has invented one of the world's first 5G mmWave beamforming developer kits. The practicality and development efficiency of the kit are sought after by Fortune 500 companies, academic institutes, industry and academic research leaders in various fields such as CableLabs, NC State University (NCSU), ABIT Corporation, University of Hawaii, Corning Incorporated, etc.

For more information, please visit tmytek.com.

About TMYTEK

TMY Technology, Inc. (TMYTEK) is an innovator and a game-changer that delivers the breakthroughs of millimeter-wave solutions in 5G/B5G and satellite communication applications to worldwide clients. As a leading technology developer, TMYTEK enables people's everyday life with better connectivity from our clients' products. By transforming the mmWave RF fronted with innovative devices, inventing ready-to-use beamforming development kit, implementing phased arrays with modern Antenna-in-Package (AiP) technology, and redefining the OTA testing methodology, TMYTEK empowers industrial inventions to market faster. Together with our global partners and allies, we make historical firsts and positively impact society. Find out more from tmytek.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757181/MWC_2022_Drone__Future_Mobility.jpg