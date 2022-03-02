Segway-Ninebot Reveals New KickScooter D Series

02 marzo 2022 a

AMSTERDAM, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally renowned smart transportation company, Segway-Ninebot, has this week released details of the all-new Ninebot KickScooter D Series at the Press Conference Launch 2022. The three models with different travel ranges (18km, 28km, and 38km) were displayed for consumers alongside the slogan — "Deliver Delight" — with the announcement that pre-sales will be made available for European customers starting from today at an affordable price and a special offer of Get 1 FREE Accessory for Every Purchase of the D Series with limited stock available on the Segway-Ninebot Store.

Lightweight and portable, the Ninebot KickScooter D Series is targeted ideally at consumers living in cities where they can benefit from being able to switch between transport methods and confidently allow them to get from A to B. In choosing between the D18E, D28E, and D38E models, the user experience remains consistent, with differences such as travel range and slope climbing capability. The D Series KickScooters are cost-effective and high-quality companions for commuters or students as they enable great flexibility and an effective way of avoiding traffic jams.

At the press conference, President of Segway-Ninebot Europe, Dennis Hardholt said, "We have been continuously creating smarter mobility solutions and by introducing the new affordable D Series, we are making kick scooters even more accessible to a broader market. This new D Series offers real value for money."

The scooters currently come in a sporty and stylish vibrant red and black design making them really stand out. The Ninebot KickScooter D Series is completely collapsible and packs easily into the trunk of a car or under a desk. All three models feature anti-slip, puncture-resistant, explosion-proof, and ultra-durable 10-inch air tyres that support smooth riding on various terrains greatly improving riding comfort.

The double braking system consists of a front electronic brake and a rear drum brake which secures riding safety. The 2.1W ultra high-range bright LED headlight increases the range of visibility whilst riding at night and features a smart light irradiation angle design that keeps the light below the line of sight to avoid headlight dazzle. The dashboard has an easy-to-use LED display that shows real-time battery and speed status, and allows for switching between standard, sports, and eco mode. Additionally, the entire vehicle can be controlled and monitored via the mobile app, which allows riders to always be conveniently in control.

In terms of quality upgrades, pedal width has been lengthened by 30% to 17cm, which allows for more foot room, and a high toughness structural steel frame has been strengthened to be 2.5x more fracture-resistant and 3.8x more shape-deform resistant, now able to support up to 100kg. The motor life has also been upgraded to allow for 3,000 hours of use which equates to roughly 1 hour per day for eight years, whilst supporting stronger power output, to achieve up to 25km/h riding speed and up to 20% slope climbing capacity.

About Segway-Ninebot

Segway-Ninebot is a global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. In 1999, Segway was established in Bedford NH, US, which is the world leader in commercial-grade, electric, self-balancing personal transportation. Ninebot is an intelligent short-distance transportation equipment operator integrating R&D, production, sales, and service, established in Beijing, 2012. As Segway and Ninebot completed a strategic combination in 2015, Segway-Ninebot came into being. At present, the company's businesses are all around the world and have subsidiaries in Beijing, New York, Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, Amsterdam, Seoul, Paris, Barcelona, Munich, Changzhou, Shenzhen and Hangzhou, selling products in more than 180 countries. With its world-renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot will create more products that will lead users and the entire industry into the future.

