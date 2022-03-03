Huawei Storage Reveals Three Flagship Products for Huawei Full-Stack Data Centers Solution

03 marzo 2022 a

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Huawei Full-Stack Data Center Forum at MWC Barcelona 2022, Huawei proposed the vision of "Flash-to-Flash-to-Anything (F2F2X)", and advocated use all flash storage to accelerate all-scenario. At the same time, Huawei revealed three flagship storage products: OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage, OceanProtect Backup Storage, and OceanStor Pacific Storage for Huawei Full-Stack Data Center solution.

The rise of 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications has caused data to surge in the finance, government, and manufacturing industries. As a result, storage systems face higher requirements than ever before. Traditional systems cannot provide the service and operating expense (OPEX) performance needed to keep IT systems online at all times and in all conditions. Consequently, all-flash storage has become a popular choice to boost production efficiency across industries, especially for transactions, analytics, high-performance file sharing, development and testing, disaster recovery and backup, and high-performance computing. Solid-state drives (SSDs) are rapidly replacing hard disk drives (HDDs) to deliver higher data performance and better data protection in all scenarios.

Huawei revealed three flagship storage product series and solutions for the Full-Stack Data Center Solution:

