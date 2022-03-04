Financially strong partner supports sustainable commitment: Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan invests in Plambeck Emirates

04 marzo 2022 a

CUXHAVEN, Germany, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The joint venture "Plambeck Emirates Global Renewable Energies LLC," founded in 2011 with headquarters in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of the Abu Dhabi royal family and the holding company of the Cuxhaven-based entrepreneur Norbert Plambeck, has received a strong capital boost with the arrival of Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan as a co-partner.

As a successful project developer, the Cuxhaven-based entrepreneur Norbert Plambeck stands for sustainable projects with a total investment volume of more than EUR 10 billion. With the foundation of Plambeck Emirates Global Renewable Energies LLC in Abu Dhabi in 2011, he brought together German know-how and Arab financial strength. The company's goal is to invest in sustainable projects in Arab and African countries as well as other regions of the world, thus creating infrastructure and jobs locally, and providing the countries with the conditions for a better future. Now, Norbert Plambeck and his son Norman Plambeck, who heads the Abu Dhabi office, are pleased to announce the arrival of Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan as a co-partner in Plambeck Emirates Global Renewable Energies LLC.

Plambeck – Pioneer in Sustainability

Norbert Plambeck is considered one of the pioneers of Germany's wind energy industry. With Plambeck Neue Energien (PNE AG), he brought the world's first company specialising in the expansion of wind energy to the German stock exchange as early as 1998, followed by the IPO of a Plambeck subsidiary in the solar sector in 2006. In 2016, the entrepreneur acquired a derelict port site in his hometown of Cuxhaven, the Altes Fischereihafen (Old Fishing Port), which was built 100 years ago. This site, which is in the heart of Cuxhaven and is one of the major tourist locations on the German coast, is to be turned into a highlight and unique showcase for sustainable tourism with planned investments worth EUR 300 million. Renewable energy, modern mobility concepts and a "Future Academy for Tourism Studies" are just a few keywords from the overall concept. The knowledge gained from this district development will be used in further tourism projects.

Numerous Projects – One Common Goal

"All of our various projects and activities have always pursued one common goal – to make the world a little better. We are therefore all the more pleased that Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, represented by H.E. Louai Mohamed Ali, has made the commitment to become a co-partner in Plambeck Emirates Global Renewable Energies LLC. With a combination of German know-how and Arab capital power, we are in a position to give new clout to sustainable investments all over the world," comments Norbert Plambeck with satisfaction.

