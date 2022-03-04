Huawei and Omio partner to create a seamless user travel experience

04 marzo 2022 a

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omio, the world's leading multi-modal transportation platform, is thrilled to announce a partnership with cutting-edge technology company, Huawei. The partnership launched in Barcelona at this year's Mobile World Conference, representing both the organization's belief in cross-country collaborations and the importance of digitalization in delivering user-centric products.

Omio's unique Search API has been integrated into Petal Search and Petal Maps, allowing users to easily discover and compare multi-modal transport options - train, bus, plane, and ferry, before being redirected to the Omio platform to book tickets.

"Through the pandemic, our engineering team was able to strengthen our technology's data processing power, meaning Omio's Search API is more powerful than ever before at the real-time assessment and integration of data, which simplifies the search for travel options," stated Tomas Vocetka, Omio's Chief Technical Officer. "We are thrilled that users of Petal Search and Maps have this technology at their fingertips."

Omio's technology will be available on all Huawei devices where they can access a portfolio of 1000+ providers, and search for and compare routes in 37 countries and 21 languages.

Huawei's Petal Search has garnered more than 40 million monthly active users since its launch in 2020 and is available in over 70 languages and more than 170 countries.

Julian Persaud, Omio's Chief Commercial Officer, stated: "We believe in making the travel experience as effortless as possible, and are delighted to partner with Huawei to empower travellers to search for and compare multi-modal journeys that suit their needs. Partnerships are incredibly important to us, and we want to collaborate with those who share our belief in digital-first solutions to drive the recovery of the tourism sector."

The partnership is also a signal that international travel is on the rebound and reflects Omio data that shows there was a 50% increase in travel discovery (January 2022) compared to 2019.

"Travelling far and wide has finally become a reality again. As a result, Huawei has partnered with Omio to deliver precise options for transportation for users of Petal Search and Maps to make the most of their newfound travel freedom. This innovative partnership will allow us to partner with top global and local partners to offer endless travel options and give users the best experience possible", says William Tian, President of Huawei Consumer Business Group Western Europe.

About Omio

Since launching in 2013, Omio has helped customers discover different ways to travel. It is an all-encompassing travel hub that supports customers' needs to explore Europe, the United States and Canada via train, bus, flight and ferry.

About Huawei Petal Search

Petal Search is Huawei's AI powered mobile search engine that makes it easy to find virtually anything online – from shopping and travel to news. It prioritises user privacy and adheres to strict privacy and copyright protection standards. Petal Search has been certified by the European Privacy Seal for GDPR compliance.

