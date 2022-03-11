NetBet.it give away €1.2 million on slots

11 marzo 2022 a

- Millionaire win for one lucky player on NetBet Italy

ROME, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A player on NetBet Italy has totalled a win of over €1 million in slot game winnings while playing some of the online casino's most popular titles.

The lucky customer played four different slot games over just a few days which generated winning sessions totalling €1,215,002. The games included Gates of Olympus and Dog House Megaways, both from renowned provider Pragmatic Play.

We spoke to the player, who wishes to remain anonymous, about how they felt about their big win on a selection of slots; they said: “I initially won €900,000 and had an explosion of joy”.

While there is no technique to winning at slots, they had some words of wisdom for other aspiring winners: “I would advise you to play low and play well”, an approach that turned this player into a millionaire in the space of a week.

Over two decades, the NetBet brand has built a reputation for being one of the most trustworthy online casinos in the world. Explaining why they favour NetBet over its competitors, the player said: “When I play, I expect a fun and entertaining experience even if it doesn't always go well. There is enhanced security when playing on a licensed site like NetBet Italy which means that, in the event of a big win, there is no risk of not receiving the winnings”.

Filippo Stotani, country Manager NetBet.it, expressed delight at this outcome: “This millionaire win shows that luck is truly blind, and life is unpredictable. In addition to congratulating the lucky player, I would like to emphasize the goal of NetBet Italy to offer moments of leisure and pure entertainment to its customers by promoting responsible gaming behaviours.”

“In light of this, it is important for the players to choose only legal online gaming sites that guarantee a regulated and safe environment”.

About NetBet.it

NetBet.it is a single-member BPG srl site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.it