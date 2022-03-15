APITech Announces Participation at EuMW 2022

15 marzo 2022 a

LONDON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.), a leading provider of capabilities that Protect, Power, and Process critical RF and electronics applications is pleased to announce our participation at EuMW 2022 in London UK. Held at the ExCeL London Exhibition & Conference Centre on April 4th-6th, 2022, APITech will be exhibiting at Booth 98.

Michael Schwarm, the VP of Worldwide Sales and Marketing for APITech said, "We are very excited for the opportunity to meet with new and existing customers face to face to better understand their new and emerging challenges." APITech is looking forward to introducing our latest unique innovations for AESA radars which include a range of RF and microwave products, components, TR modules, and our newest generation of optical communication systems.

Other shows that APITech will be attending in 2022 include AOC Europe in Montpellier, France in May, IMS in Denver in June, and AOC US in Washington, DC in October.

For more information on APITech's trade show program, go to: https://info.apitech.com/events

About APITech

APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high-performance subsystems, modules, and components to Protect, Power, and Process critical RF and electronics applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITech's products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers for critical applications including electronic warfare, Radar, C4ISR, Space, missile defense, commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, and harsh environments.

Contact:

Madeline LeeAPITech+1 [email protected]

