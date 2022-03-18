YOUNGER RUSSIANS OPPOSE INVASION BUT PUTIN NARRATIVE DOMINATES, NEW LORD ASHCROFT POLL FINDS

18 marzo 2022 a

a

a

- MOST SAY UKRAINE RESISTANCE STRONGER THAN EXPECTED

LONDON, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Most Russians support the "special military operation" in Ukraine and have a favourable view of Vladimir Putin, but those aged 18-24 oppose the invasion and are more sceptical towards the Kremlin line, according to a new survey from Lord Ashcroft Polls.

The poll of 1,007 Russians, conducted by telephone from a neighbouring state between 11 and 13 March, also finds that Russians most blame the US and NATO for the conflict, and believe Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk should be part of Russia. However, most say they are feeling the effect of sanctions, and nearly half say Russia's reputation has been damaged in recent years. The findings include:

In his commentary on the poll results, Lord Ashcroft writes:

"A poll from Russiacomes with two obvious caveats. First, the Putin regime effectively controls what Russians see and hear about the 'special military operation' in Ukraine. Second, with protests crushed and prison terms for spreading of 'fake news' about the war, many might be cautious in talking about their views to a stranger. We also know, however, that a crisis can often prompt a surge of national loyalty. However, the survey suggests that Putin has managed to shape Russian opinion strongly in his favour – at least for the time being."

The full poll results are available at LordAshcroftPolls.com.

LORD ASHCROFT KCMG PC is an international businessman, philanthropist, author and pollster. He is a former treasurer and deputy chairman of the UK Conservative Party, and honorary chairman and a former treasurer of the International Democratic Union. Lord Ashcroft has been polling since 2005, both in the UK and internationally, winning a reputation for objective and impartial research and analysis.

LordAshcroftPolls.com // LordAshcroft.com // Twitter/Facebook: @LordAshcroft