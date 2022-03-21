AQUARIS brings blockchain to the aquatic industries

21 marzo 2022 a

The Estonian-based company readies for launch

TALLINN, Estonia, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AQUARIS is on a mission to utilize the power of blockchain and renewable energy technology to align incentives towards preserving the oceans and other water resources. This technological revolution aims to help meet demand and overcome supply crisis.

AQUARIS does this through overseeing the distribution of pooled funds to seafood, water-related start-ups, and existing ventures. The contribution strategy helps connect key stakeholders in the seafood and aquatic ecosystem.

The energy crisis is constantly adjusting throughout the world. Natural gas prices are breaking historical records, and solar-powered enterprises are well sought after. Production modernization with a focus on environmental friendliness is one of the major trends in today's world.

AQUARIS will create almost 100 jobs at the initial stage of the facility, not counting the staff that will deal with the solar panels, mining equipment, and logistics for product shipping. These are just the first steps with business modernization. Every next project on the AQUARIS platform will create new employment opportunities , with tokenization and optimization benefiting everyone. AQUARIS builds its own stable and profitable ecosystem.

AQS token makes participation in business a lot easier by assisting the risk-averse private investors interested in portfolio diversification to build trust in a usually uncertain environment. The first production on the AQUARIS platform has already signed draft multi-year contracts in Norway, the Baltics and Africa. Upon gaining a portfolio of successfully modernized and tokenized enterprises, AQUARIS will start implementing projects in Asia and Africa (the most significant global market for cryptocurrencies).

AQUARIS encourages partners and early private backers to participate in the AQUARIS NFT sale that will take place on the well-known and reputable marketplace OpenSea on the 24th of March 2022. Investors owning NFTs will benefit from native token private sale prices and higher yields while stacking AQS. News about that will announce on aquaris.io and social media pages.

Join the winning team that minimizes risk by pegging returns to real-world business. Stake your AQS and build wealth by receiving up to 25% APY.

