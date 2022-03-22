TEKLYNX International Launches Validation Accelerator Pack to Simplify Validation Process of Labeling Solutions

22 marzo 2022 a

a

a

The TEKLYNX Validation Accelerator Pack allows highly regulated companies to meet EU compliance requirements and accelerate validation with valuable templates

AUCH, France, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TEKLYNX International, known for its barcode labeling solutions that help highly regulated companies barcode better, today announces the launch of the TEKLYNX Validation Accelerator Pack (VAP). This offering allows companies to be audit-ready and meet European Union (EU) and United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) compliance requirements in medical device and life sciences labeling, plus save time and resources by accelerating the validation of labeling processes.

"Validating implemented labeling solutions is required for the medical device and life sciences industries, and we're committed to helping companies in this space overcome regulatory challenges," states Thierry Mauger, President of TEKLYNX International. "Our new TEKLYNX VAP offering provides our enterprise labeling customers with customizable validation templates to significantly decrease the amount of work and cost this process takes for validation teams."

The TEKLYNX VAP is available for existing and new installations of CODESOFT plus LABEL ARCHIVE, label security and traceability software, or TEKLYNX CENTRAL, centralized label management solution. It includes the required testing procedures for validation and quality protocols, providing companies with a tool to simplify and accelerate validation documentation and management:

TEKLYNX recommends companies work with TEKLYNX Professional Services to help satisfy the documentation needs of IQ, OQ, and PQ validation packages, and to ensure the labeling system aligns with best practices.

Learn more at teklynx.com/validation-accelerator-pack.

ABOUT TEKLYNX INTERNATIONALTEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure, and industry compliant. Learn more at teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1736243/TEKLYNX_International_Barcode.jpg