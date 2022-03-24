Genome virtual cards are now Google Pay compatible

24 marzo 2022 a

VILNIUS, Lithuania, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genome (UAB Maneuver), a Lithuania-based electronic money institution, provides Google Pay services on its virtual cards. The quick and essential feature for contactless payments is available for personal and corporate cards owners.

Genome has introduced its virtual cards and physical Visa cards at the end of 2021 to extend its financial services to more people. Virtual cards exist exclusively inside the Genome portal, meaning they can't be stolen or used by third parties. The card data is solidly protected behind two-factor authentication and sophisticated anti-fraud tools.

Genome's virtual cards were developed as a swift, plastic-free alternative to physical debit cards used for online purchases. Google Pay allows the cards to increase the payment range significantly. The EMI clients can now use them at any store, restaurant, or other institution with contactless payment terminals.

"Google Pay services on our virtual cards allow Genome to be one step closer to our longtime goal of providing our clients with safe, contactless payments. Digitalization of financial services was boosted significantly by the pandemic, and we are ready for the challenges it brings. Not only do we provide services completely online, but offer clients virtual cards equipped for seamless online and offline payments", explained Genome's CEO Daumantas Barauskas.

About Genome

Genome is an Electronic Money Institution licensed and supervised by the Central Bank of Lithuania. Genome makes the online opening of personal, business, and merchant accounts quick, simple, and secure. The onboarding and accounts management is entirely online. An individual or a company can start a wallet at Genome and open up to 15 dedicated business IBAN accounts in different currencies: EUR, USD, GBP. Clients can exchange currencies, make domestic and international money transfers, overlook all the finances at all times, and more. Genome offers corporate Visa cards to companies to pay their employees and contractors for marketing and other business expenses. And the individuals can use their physical and virtual cards for personal needs.

The EMI also provides merchant accounts. Merchants can accept payments in over 20 currencies track and schedule the payouts from one dashboard. Clients can pay you using 40 alternative local payment methods, as well as cards from major brands like Visa and Mastercard. Merchants get access to secure payment processing, advanced analytical instruments, and mass payouts.

For more information, please visit https://genome.eu/