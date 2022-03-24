GoFor and Odin Automotive Partner to Launch New Last Mile Commercial EV Delivery Platform in North America

24 marzo 2022 a

Collaboration Advances Sustainability Initiatives with Proven, Reliable, Low Cost, Turnkey Electric Delivery Vehicle Rollout

TORONTO and LUXEMBOURG, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoFor, North America's leading sustainable delivery company committed to carbon-negative last mile services, and Odin Automotive announce today a preferred partnership to deploy Odin's electric delivery vehicle ecosystem in the US and Canada starting in Q2 of 2022. The partnership gives GoFor a turnkey solution for electric deliveries and secures preferred access to the rapidly filling production capacity for Odin's electric light commercial vehicles (eLCVs), which have been in scale production in Germany for over 7 years. As part of the agreement, for certain vehicle classes, Odin will have binding first right of refusal to provide electric vehicles for GoFor's crowdsourced delivery services, starting with up to 3,266 vehicles planned by the end of 2023.

The transformative collaboration with Odin will make GoFor one of the first eFleet-As-A-Service providers in North America. GoFor's network of over 10,000 independent drivers and GoFor franchise fleet owners will no longer depend upon increasingly unpredictable gas or diesel prices, which currently average more than 10 times the cost of electricity.

Earlier this year, Odin announced their acquisition of IP and production rights for StreetScooter Engineering (StSE) eLCVs from Deutsche Post DHL in Germany. Incubated by the postal service since 2014, StSE produced, refined, and manufactured a fleet of over 20,000 battery electric commercial vehicles to service deliveries while helping DPDHL reach its climate goals, saving over 260,000 tons of CO2 emissions in the process. Aside from DPDHL, the vehicles are also in use for third parties across the globe, including large fleets in the UK and Japan. The partnership with GoFor marks the products' first major North American customer.

"This partnership brings together two pioneers in sustainable last mile delivery who both understand that the world can't continue down the same path, rushing to deliver ever faster, no matter the consequence to communities or the environment.'' said GoFor CEO Ian Gardner. "At GoFor, our success will not only be measured in deliveries and profit but also in the stewardship of our communities, with a responsibility to ensure their prosperity and sustained health. This union is key to living up to our Renewable Delivery commitment to deliver better through carbon-negative solutions and fast, reliable, low cost delivery."

Other electric delivery vehicle providers in North America are largely still at the prototype or first production phase, and only solve part of the electrification process. Their vehicles are still years away from large scale volumes, let alone full efficiency, and their fledgling solutions leave new customers without the support or infrastructure they need to operate electric fleets profitably. When operated correctly, EVs will inherently offer commercial owners longer maintenance free life cycles as well as lower TCO over time.

GoFor selected Odin as its preferred vehicle partner because of the lineup's proven uptime and reliability over the last 7 years with over 20,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road today, as well as the company's comprehensive suite of electrification services, encompassing charging needs, aftersales, driver education, and more to both streamline and ensure the success of the electrification process.

"GoFor's strong commitment to low cost delivery and moving toward a future with zero emissions make them an ideal fit for Odin's electric solution suite," said Stefan Krause, CEO and Chairman of Odin Automotive. "With over 100 million kilometers of work already on the road, our EVs are known for their reliability, ergonomics and high uptime, creating a win-win for drivers and fleet operators. We also have an unmatched first mover advantage over the rest of the sector—our vehicles are fully proven, and ready to deploy at scale, today. Our advantage gives GoFor everything they need to execute on their Renewable Delivery initiative as early as Q2 this year."

About GoFor

GoFor Industries delivers better. With electric vehicles, carbon removal offsets, empowered drivers, and smart packaging, GoFor is delivering a Renewable Delivery ™ model for the industry. Our commitment spans the full spectrum of needs of our customers: from the non-conveyable, non-conforming and every package or person in between. As delivery expectations for convenience and speed shift towards sustainability, the Ottawa-based company is helping major brands across North America exceed customer expectations for delivery today — and tomorrow. Let's deliver better. For people. For communities. For the future. Please visit gofordelivers.com for more information.

About Odin Automotive

Odin Automotive is an automotive holding company with employees working together across Europe, Asia, and North America to transform last mile transportation of people and goods to zero emissions. Odin is led by experienced leaders who have been at the forefront of the automotive industry for the last 30 years. After pioneering change in large car and logistics companies, as well as EV start-ups and tech, they're more than ready for the challenge of solving the electrification equation for commercial fleets. For more information, check us out on our website at www.odinev.com.

