ENORMOUS AND EXCEPTIONAL FURA Gems to auction stunning natural emeralds from Coscuez, Colombia

DUBAI and SHARJAH, UAE, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fura Gems (''FURA'') is pleased to announce its second rough Colombian emerald auction, to be held 3–10 April 2022 in Sharjah, UAE. FURA to present never-seen-before, rare selection of untreated natural emeralds of intense colour and immaculate clarity.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9031151-fura-gems-auction-stunning-natural-emeralds-from-coscuez-colombia/

Key Highlights:

Dev Shetty Founder and CEO of Fura, commented:

"With the environment license approved and the mining title extended by 30 years, we have already commenced the construction of the large-scale underground mine. We believe by 2023, Fura will become the largest supplier of the Rough Colombian emerald globally and thereby provide consistent trade supply of the rough Colombian emerald.

The range of finest quality to be displayed including the 81.2 carats and 83.8 carats of rough emeralds each, confirms our belief that Coscuez produces the finest emerald in the world. We are also proud to add the Gübelin Gem Lab's Emerald Paternity Test and Provenance Proof blockchain system to provide complete transparency and traceability of the emeralds coming from the Coscuez mine.

Fura is grateful to the community of Coscuez, Government of Colombia for their support and the Fura team for their relentless hard work and undying commitment to make Fura a truly global mining company."

For more information, please contact:

Rupak Sen, Chief Marketing Officer, [email protected]

Rohit Jain, Public Relations Office, +917028918380 [email protected]

About FURA

FURA, www.furagems.com is a gemstone mining company established in 2017. Headquartered in the United Arab Emirates with three mining subsidiaries, in Colombia, Mozambique and Australia, produce emeralds, rubies and sapphires, respectively.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1774323/FURA_EMERALD_JOINT_IMAGES.jpg