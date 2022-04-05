AACSB Highlights 24 Business Schools Elevating Diversity and Inclusion

05 aprile 2022 a

a

a

- Seventh annual member spotlight program features business education's commitment to action

TAMPA, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AACSB International (AACSB)—the world's largest business education alliance—announces 24 business schools highlighted in its Innovations That Inspire member spotlight program.

This annual program recognizes institutions from around the world that serve as champions of change in the business education landscape. In 2022, the highlights feature efforts to elevate diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB). Emphasis on DEIB is a key feature of AACSB's 2020 business accreditation standards and the focus of a recently released positioning paper. The paper illustrates AACSB's commitment to equitable access to high-quality business education globally and calls on the business education community to embed the tenets of DEIB into its strategies and cultures.

The featured innovations address challenges and opportunities across academia, businesses and workplaces, and communities. Examples include:

"Progress toward more welcoming, inclusive spaces requires action, and the highlights of the 2022 Innovations That Inspire initiative demonstrate leadership in this important effort," said Caryn Beck-Dudley, AACSB president and CEO. "Through collaborations—among business schools, businesses, and communities—we will create a strong global society and equip leaders for positive impact."

Now in its seventh year, the Innovations That Inspire initiative has highlighted nearly 200 business school efforts that exemplify forward-looking approaches to education, research, community engagement or outreach, entrepreneurship, and leadership. Support for the 2022 Innovations That Inspire member spotlight program is provided by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC).

More insights and examples are available at aacsb.edu/innovations-that-inspire.

Established in 1916, AACSB International (AACSB) is the world's largest business education alliance, connecting educators, learners, and business to create the next generation of great leaders. With a presence in more than 100 countries and territories, AACSB fosters engagement, accelerates innovation, and amplifies impact in business education. Learn how AACSB is transforming business education for a better society at aacsb.edu.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1776935/ITI_2022_AACSB.jpg