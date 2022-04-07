Infosys and Rolls-Royce extend strategic collaboration with launch of joint 'Aerospace Engineering and Digital Innovation Centre' in India

07 aprile 2022 a

- BENGALURU, India, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Rolls-Royce, one of the world's leading industrial technology companies, today inaugurated their joint 'Aerospace Engineering and Digital Innovation Centre' in Bengaluru, India. This centre has been established to provide high-end research and development (R&D) services integrated with advanced digital capabilities to Rolls-Royce's engineering and group business services from India. Infosys and Rolls-Royce's collaboration has been reinforced through strategic deals, aimed at yielding mutual benefits to both organisations over the next seven years.

Speaking about the new centre,Kishore Jayaraman, President – India and South Asia, Rolls-Royce, said, "Our strategic partnership with Infosys presents an exciting opportunity for both companies to leverage combined strengths in engineering and digital innovation to accelerate growth in the civil aerospace market. Given the aerospace sector is poised for revival and growth in India and across the world, this joint innovation centre will strengthen Rolls-Royce's global engineering ecosystem and position us well for the future."

Astrid Hartmann, Director of Global Business Services, Rolls-Royce added, "Infosys is a valued partner to Rolls-Royce, and the capabilities from this collaboration will certainly enhance our shared services portfolio and bring greater value to the business. We remain committed to India and look forward to tapping the rich talent and potential in this market."

Commenting on the engagement, Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "We are delighted to extend our collaboration with Rolls-Royce and work towards digitally transforming engineering and business process management shared services in India. We will aim to be a catalyst for Rolls-Royce to deliver efficiency, effectiveness and experience while driving continuous change towards creating a value ecosystem that is sustainable. This engagement is testament to the longstanding collaboration between Infosys and Rolls-Royce, which is poised to set new benchmarks in the aerospace, defence, and manufacturing sectors."

As part of this collaboration, Infosys and Rolls-Royce will combine their aerospace, engineering and digital services capabilities to explore opportunities for driving digital and engineering innovation and associated cost optimisation strategies. By expanding the local talent pool in the country, the two companies will also deliver manufacturing engineering services for the global civil aerospace ecosystem.

Over the last decade, Rolls-Royce established a multidisciplinary engineering centre in Bengaluru as part of its efforts to boost engineering and R&D services in India. In December 2020, Infosys and Rolls-Royce announced a collaboration for sourcing engineering and R&D services for Rolls-Royce's Civil Aerospace business, whereby Rolls-Royce transitioned a significant part of its engineering centre capabilities to Infosys. Infosys will continue to harness its experience, expertise, and investments in the domain to strengthen its existing capabilities and deliver enhanced end-to-end solutions while optimising operational costs for its customers.

About Rolls-Royce plc

Rolls-Royce pioneers the power that matters to connect, power and protect society. We have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in our operations by 2030 (excluding product testing) and joined the UN Race to Zero campaign in 2020, affirming our ambition to play a fundamental role in enabling the sectors in which we operate achieve net zero carbon by 2050. Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces and navies, and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers. Annual underlying revenue was £10.95 billion in 2021, underlying operating profit was £414m and we invested £1.18 billion on research and development. We also support a global network of 28 University Technology Centres, which position Rolls-Royce engineers at the forefront of scientific research. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is publicly traded company. Visit www.Rolls-Royce.com

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

