Awardco to Expand the Employee Recognition and Rewards Revolution in the EU and UK with Amazon Business

Awardco is one of the first recognition and rewards platforms to partner with Amazon Business, bringing its extensive catalog and new features to employees across the EU and UK.

PROVO, Utah, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Awardco, the employee recognition and rewards company that builds culture through value-driven recognition, announced today that it has collaborated with Amazon Business to expand its presence in the EU and the UK to continue its recognition and rewards revolution internationally.

Countries including Germany, France, Spain, Italy and UK can access the largest reward network in the world, powered by Amazon Business and including hotels, gift cards, events, charity, and custom catalogs, as well as dedicated customer support. Amazon Business is a global procurement solution now used by more than five million businesses, from sole proprietors to multinational enterprises with tens of thousands of employees on a single account.

Furthermore, Awardco has established banking relationships in the region, which will allow for transactions in GBP and EUR. Awardco is also included in Amazon's Business partner network directory.

"This is the next step in Awardco's evolution, one rooted in our core values: recognizing the good, doing great things, and being even better, and we are excited to accelerate this evolution with Amazon Business. Employee recognition isn't a U.S. invention; in fact, in our recent study, we discovered that countries like the Philippines and India outpace the U.S. and the EU in terms of recognition," said Steve Sonnenberg, Awardco CEO. "With the new features specifically for our EU and UK customers alongside Amazon Business, we want to encourage companies to recognize good among their team members and to help them elevate their employee recognition and rewards programs."

Awardco's expansion to EU and UK happens after a successful 2021 that included achieving over 100% growth and securing the largest Series A funding in HR SaaS history. 2022 is already off to an ambitious start with the introduction of Awardco Pay, a new offering that is based on "Reward Compensation" that integrates bonuses, rewards and recognition, and Goodness Grants, a philanthropic effort that recognizes good in individuals wherever they may be. Awardco will continue to focus on how recognition and rewards are part of the holistic employee experience and how this area can build employee behavior. Furthermore, Awardco will continue to evolve its industry-leading rewards marketplace by increasing its reward network capability around the globe.

About Awardco Awardco incentivizes behavior and builds workplace culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. It is the only employee recognition and total rewards platform to partner with Amazon Business to offer the power of Amazon for any size organization's incentive programs. Offering millions of products, hotels through Priceline, event tickets, gift cards, swag, and custom catalogs, Awardco is the largest reward network on the planet — all with zero markups. Coupled with the flexibility to build any number of recognition, incentive, milestone, or behaviorally driven programs, Awardco's platform drives employee loyalty. For more information, visit us online at award.co.

