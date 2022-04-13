Differentiated Cloud Services and Large Deal Momentum Drive Infosys' Highest Annual Growth in a Decade

13 aprile 2022 a

Strong Revenue growth guidance of 13%-15% and operating margin guidance of 21%-23% for FY23

BENGALURU, India, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, delivered $16.3 billion in revenues with the highest annual growth in the last decade of 19.7% in constant currency with a robust operating margin of 23.0%. Growth was broad-based, supported by continued momentum in large deal wins with TCV of $9.5 billion. EPS grew by 15.2% in rupee terms. FCF crossed $3 billion for the year.

Q4 sequential growth was 1.2% in constant currency with operating margin of 21.5%. TCV of large deal wins was $2.3 billion in Q4.

"Infosys delivered highest annual growth in a decade with broad-based performance driven by deeply differentiated digital and Infosys Cobalt led cloud capabilities, powered by 'One Infosys' approach. We continue to gain market share as a result of sustained clients' confidence in our ability to successfully navigate their digital journeys," said Salil Parekh CEO and MD. "With the acceleration of digital disruptions across industries, we see immense potential to engage and partner with clients as they transform, adapt and thrive. We will scale talent globally, invest in employees and accelerate innovation and digital capabilities to capitalize on the expanding market opportunities," he added.

"In a year marked by intense supply side challenges, Infosys delivered strong financial performance – EPS growth of 15.2%, Free Cash Flows surpassing $3 billion and Return on Equity of 29.1%, reflecting the company's success, driven by client-centricity and rich capabilities. The Board has proposed a final dividend of ₹16 per share, taking the total dividend for FY22 to ₹31 per share, an increase of 14.8% over prior year," said Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer. "With a robust demand environment ahead, we envisage making appropriate long-term investments in capability building across sales, delivery and innovation. However, we plan to neutralize some of the impact through aggressive cost optimization programs and value led pricing driven by service and brand differentiation. This, along with post-pandemic normalization of expenses, is reflected in the margin guidance," he added.

For FY22, the Board has recommended a final dividend of ₹16 per share ($0.21 per ADS*). Together with the interim dividend of ₹15 per share already paid, the total dividend per share for FY22 will amount to ₹31 (app. $0.41 per ADS*) which is a 14.8% increase over FY21. With this, the company has announced total dividend of approx. ₹13,000 crore (approx. $1.74 billion*) for FY22.

*USD-INR rate of 75.00

