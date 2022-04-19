NetBet Italy partners with provider Spribe

19 aprile 2022 a

- Highlights from the Spribe portfolio now playable on NetBet Italy

ROME, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy – one of the country's most exciting online casinos – has teamed up with fresh talent Spribe to bring the best of their games to a global audience.

NetBet have made a name for themselves as one of the most dynamic and long-standing online casinos in the industry, offering premium games from industry-leading providers. As part of an ongoing commitment to their customers, NetBet are always on the lookout for great providers to include in their library, ensuring that both seasoned players and newcomers are catered to.

This partnership with Spribe gives NetBet's Italy-based players the chance to enjoy their best game and fan favourite Aviator, an engaging multiplayer game which involves betting and cashing out before the plane flies away.

NetBet Italy's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “Here at NetBet Italy, we're committed to offering a portfolio that caters to players at all levels. We pride ourselves on bringing both big-name providers and new talent together, giving our players a huge selection of games to choose from.”

“We're delighted to have formed this new partnership with Spribe. Their energy and unique approach to game design aligns perfectly with our values at NetBet Italy, and we're certain our players will enjoy everything they have to offer.”

For more information contact [email protected]

About NetBet.it

NetBet.it is a single-member BPG srl site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.it