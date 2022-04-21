Oi Announces Expiration and Results of its Tender Offer for Any and All of its Outstanding 8.750% Senior Secured Notes due 2026

21 aprile 2022 a

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oi S.A. – In Judicial Reorganization (the "Offeror") announced today the expiration and results of its tender offer to purchase for cash (the "Tender Offer") any and all of its outstanding 8.750% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the "Notes"). The Tender Offer was made by the Offeror in accordance with, and in satisfaction of the Offeror's obligations under, Section 4.07 of the indenture, dated as of July 30, 2021, governing the Notes.

The Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 20, 2022 (the "Expiration Time").

The Offeror has been advised that, as of the publication of this notice, U.S.$868,643,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes, representing approximately 98.71% of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the Notes, have been validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) pursuant to the Tender Offer. The Offeror has accepted for purchase all of the Notes that were validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) prior to the publication of this notice. The Tender Offer is expected to settle on April 26, 2022 (the "Payment Date"). Holders of the Notes that were validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) prior to the publication of this notice will receive U.S.$1,029.17 for each U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, on the Notes accepted for purchase from and including the last interest payment date preceding the Payment Date to, but not including, the Payment Date.

The Tender Offer was conducted on the terms, and subject to the conditions, set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated April 13, 2022, and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (together, the "Offer Documents"). Copies of the Offer Documents are available to holders of Notes from Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the information and tender agent for the Tender Offer at +1 212 855-654-2015 (toll free), +1 212-430-3774 (collect), [email protected] and https://www.gbsc-usa.com/oi.

Neither the Offer Documents nor any related documents have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, nor have any such documents been filed with or reviewed by any federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority of any country. No authority has passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the Offer Documents or any related documents, and it is unlawful and may be a criminal offense to make any representation to the contrary.

This announcement is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any Notes. The Tender Offer was made solely by the Offeror pursuant to the Offer Documents. The Tender Offer was not made to, nor has the Offeror accepted tenders of Notes from, holders in any jurisdiction in which the Tender Offer or the acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with applicable securities laws.

