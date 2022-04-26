Germany's Independent Battery Electric Vehicle Manufacturer, Next.e.GO Mobile SE, Announces Global Partnership with the Brazilian Football Sensation, Neymar Jr.

26 aprile 2022 a

- AACHEN, Germany, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next.e.GO Mobile SE, the independent German manufacturer of highly innovative and sustainable urban electric vehicles, announced today that it has signed a global partnership with NR Sports, responsible for the career management of Neymar Jr. The Brazilian athlete is one of the most influential and renowned players in the world and will be e.GO Mobile's new global brand ambassador.

"Neymar Jr. is the very embodiment of creativity and determination – what I call the Power of Purpose - and this resonates well with our brand values and is what brought e.GO Mobile and Neymar Jr. together. Now, joining forces, we will accelerate driving a wave of change towards a more sustainable and emission-free world; a wave like the ones you see in the stadium but electric!" explained Ali Vezvaei, Chairman of the Board at Next.e.GO Mobile SE.

Neymar Jr. will unveil the company's 2022 line up – named e.wave X - on May 05th at an exclusive event in Berlin, Germany.

"I'm very happy to be able to start this partnership with e.GO Mobile, supporting their global strive for sustainable electromobility. e.GO Mobile is a very innovative brand, building electric cars that aren't only unique and fun to drive, but also truly sustainable. I was born and grew up in a country with heavy urban traffic, so the positive environmental and economical impact of electromobility is huge," said Neymar Jr.

Neymar Jr. is widely regarded as one of the best football players in the world. He began his professional career at just 17 years old. Having amassed a following of around 200 million across social media, he is undoubtedly one of the world's most known athletes, leading to his inclusion on the Time's list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World. Neymar Jr. plays for the Brazilian national team and is currently in contract with the French football club, Paris Saint-Germain.

